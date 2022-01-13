Here’s the New Date of the 2022 SCL Awards

The 2022 SCL Awards, presented by the Society of Composers & Lyricists, have been rescheduled to March 8 and will be held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. The awards were originally slated to be presented on Feb. 1 at the Skirball, with Emmy winner Darren Criss hosting, but on Jan. 7 they were postponed due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Explore Explore Nicholas Britell See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The postponement came two days after the 64th annual Grammy Awards were postponed from Jan. 31 to a still-unspecified date in the spring.

The SCL is waiting to hear if Criss will be able to host the rescheduled show.

The rescheduled March 8 date still puts the show before final-round voting for the 2022 Academy Awards, which extends from March 17-22. The SCL Awards, like other film and TV music awards, aim to have an impact on Oscar voting.

“After much deliberation, we have also decided to extend our final voting period,” Ashley Irwin, president of the SCL, said in a statement. “This will allow our many members who have been impacted by the surge in COVID-19 additional time to review all the nominees’ excellent work.”

The final voting period will run from Monday, Jan. 17, to Friday, Feb. 25.

Nicholas Britell is the SCL top nominee with three nods: best score for a studio film for the Netflix film Don’t Look Up, best song from a musical or comedy for “Just Look Up” from that film, and best television score for HBO’s Succession.

Germaine Franco, Jonny Greenwood, Scott Mescudi (better known as Kid Cudi) and Diane Warren each received two nominations.

Oscar-nominated composer Carter Burwell and Oscar-winning filmmakers Joel Coen and Ethan Coen are set to receive the spirit of collaboration award. That award to composers and filmmakers who have worked together harmoniously is the SCL Awards’ most distinctive honor. Burwell and the Coen Brothers have collaborated on 17 films including Raising Arizona, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, No Country for Old Men, Fargo and The Tragedy of Macbeth, which was directed and adapted by Joel Coen.

Seven awards will be presented for music in visual media (film, TV, streaming, interactive) in addition to the the David Raksin award for emerging talent.

The Society of Composers & Lyricists is the primary organization for professional film, television, video game and musical theater composers and lyricists. The organization is focused on education and addressing the creative, technological, legal and newsworthy issues affecting the music for visual media community.

For more information, visit the SCL’s website.