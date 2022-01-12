Lady Gaga, Jared Leto & More Music Stars Are 2022 SAG Awards Nominees

Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Selena Gomez are among the music stars who were nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday (Jan. 12).

Gaga and Leto are both double nominees for their work in House of Gucci. Gaga is nominated for female actor in a leading role; Leto for male actor in a supporting role. Both are also nominated as part of the ensemble. Leto won in his category eight years ago for Dallas Buyers Club. He went on to win an Oscar for the role.

Will Smith, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are among other actors who received two nominations. Smith is nominated for male actor in a leading role for King Richard. He is also nominated as part of the ensemble.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Jared Leto Lady Gaga See latest videos, charts and news

Because the SAG Awards encompass both film and TV, two portrayals of Aretha Franklin are nominated. Jennifer Hudson is a finalist for female actor in a leading role for Respect. Cynthia Erivo is nominated for female actor in a limited series for Genius: Aretha. Hudson won both a SAG Award and an Oscar 15 years ago for her performance in Dreamgirls.

Hudson’s nomination for Respect increases the odds that she will be nominated for an Oscar for best actress. She has already been short-listed for an Oscar for best original song for co-writing “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home).” If Hudson is Oscar-nominated in both categories, this will be the fifth consecutive year that someone has received nods in both categories in the same year. Mary J. Blige was the first in Oscar history to do this (Mudbound, 2017), followed by Gaga (A Star Is Born, 2018), Erivo (Harriet, 2019) and Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami…, 2020).

Gomez is nominated for ensemble in a comedy series for Only Murders in the Building, in which she co-stars with Steve Martin and Martin Short. But she did not receive an individual nomination, as both of her co-stars did. They are nominated for performance by a male actor in a comedy series.

Ariana DeBose is nominated for performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her performance as Anita in West Side Story. DeBose won a Golden Globe for the role on Sunday. Rita Moreno won both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her role in the classic 1961 film.

Bradley Cooper, who co-starred with Gaga in A Star Is Born, is nominated for male actor in a supporting role for Licorice Pizza.

Nicole Kidman and Ewan Macgregor, who starred in 2001’s Moulin Rouge, which jump-started the revival of film musicals, are both nominated. Kidman is nominated for female actor in a lead role for her performance as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos; Macgregor for male actor in a television movie or limited series for his performance as Halston in Halston.