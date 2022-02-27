Will Smith, Ariana DeBose Win at 2022 SAG Awards (Full List of Winners)

Will Smith attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

Will Smith, whose varied career accomplishments include landing two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning four Grammy Awards, won his first SAG Award on Sunday (Feb. 27). The 28th annual SAG Awards were held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and were broadcast on TNT and TBS.

Smith won outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for King Richard, in which he plays Richard Williams, father and coach of future tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams. This is the second year in a row that a Black actor has won the SAG Award in this category. The late Chadwick Boseman won last year for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. This is the first time in SAG Awards history that Black actors have taken this award in back-to-back years. Smith is seen as the front-runner to win the Academy Award on March 27.

CODA, with a largely deaf/non-hearing cast, won for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Tony Kotsur won a second award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role. He is the first deaf/non-hearing actor to receive an individual SAG Award (or even just a nomination).

CODA is nominated for an Oscar for best picture, but the SAG win doesn’t assure an Oscar victory. Of the last five SAG winners for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture (Hidden Figures; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Black Panther; Parasite and The Trial of the Chicago 7), only Parasite went on to win the Oscar for best picture.

Ariana DeBose won outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for playing Anita in West Side Story. She’s the first Latina to win a SAG film award. DeBose won a Golden Globe last month and is considered the front-runner to win the Oscar in the category. Rita Moreno won both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for playing the role in the classic 1961 film.

Because the SAG Awards encompass both film and TV, two portrayals of Aretha Franklin were nominated. Jennifer Hudson was a finalist for outstanding female actor in a leading role for Respect. Cynthia Erivo was nominated for outstanding female actor in a limited series for Genius: Aretha. Neither won, but just by being nominated they made SAG Awards history – they became the first set of actors to be nominated for playing the same role in the same year.

Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Selena Gomez are among other music stars who were nominated for SAG Awards, but didn’t win. Gaga and Leto were both double nominees for their work in House of Gucci. Gomez was nominated for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series for Only Murders in the Building, in which she co-stars with Steve Martin (a part-time musician) and Martin Short.

Jessica Chastain was a surprise winner for outstanding female actor in a lead role for her performance as televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. It’s her second SAG win. She previously won as a member of the cast of The Help.

Jason Sudeikis was a double winner for Ted Lasso. He and CODA‘s Kotsur were the night’s only double winners.

Helen Mirren was the 2021 SAG Life Achievement Award recipient. Mirren won two SAG Awards for Gosford Park and one for The Queen.

Here’s a complete list of the 2022 SAG Awards nominees and winners.

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Belfast

WINNER: CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

WINNER: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

WINNER: Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Caitriona Balfe (Belfast)

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley)

WINNER: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza)

WINNER: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jared Leto (House of Gucci)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

WINNER: Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

WINNER: Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Sandra Oh (The Chair)

WINNER: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

WINNER: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

WINNER: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

WINNER: No Time to Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

WINNER: Squid Game