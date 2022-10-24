Dave, Stormzy, Little Simz Win Big at 2022 Rated Awards (Full List)

Dave was the big winner at the 2022 GRM Rated Awards, which focuses on the U.K. rap and grime scene. The rapper won four awards, including track of the year and video of the year for “Clash” (featuring Stormzy).

The Rated Awards were held on Saturday Oct. 22 at Magazine London and will be broadcast on E4 on Tuesday Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. BST. Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga hosted the show.

Dave’s second studio album, We’re All Alone in This Together, was named album of the year. It topped the Official U.K. Albums Chart for two weeks in August 2021. Dave also took home the award for male artist of the year.

While accepting the award for track of the year, Dave discussed the long journey that the song took to become a hit. The song reached No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

Joined by Stormzy on stage, Dave explained: “Back in 2019, I’d just finished my tour. My friend [Kyle Evans] who produced this song had just brought Jordan 1s and Jordan 4s so I freestyled ‘Clash.’ I played Stormzy the song in 2020 and then a year after that I got his verse! Four years of a journey to bring you guys this song.”

Breakthrough went to teenage British hip hop duo, A1 x J1. Little Simz added the female artist of the year award to her recent Mercury Prize win. Central Cee continued his global rise by taking home mixtape of the year.

Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur, DJ and founder of the online R&B/hip-hop platform SB.TV, was posthumously presented this year’s legacy award. Edward died on Feb. 20 at age 31 of a cardiac arrhythmia caused by recreational drugs. The award was presented by Post, founder & CEO of GRM Daily, and Rashid Kasirye, founder of Link Up TV. The award was accepted by Edwards’ mother Brenda and sister Tanisha. The presentation included a special video created by Jamal’s team at SBTV to celebrate his life and legacy.

The Rated Awards were founded by GRM Daily, which has chronicled the U.K. rap and grime scene for more than a decade. With 5 million subscribers and an online reach of more than 9 million, GRM claims to be the most viewed British music platform in the U.K.

The nominations recognize achievements between June 1, 2021, and June 1, 2022.

Here’s the full list of nominations, with winners marked.

Album of the year

Cleo Sol – Mother

WINNER: Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together

Fredo – Independence Day

Knucks – ALPHA PLACE

Kojey Radical – Reason to Smile

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

M Huncho – Chasing Euphoria

Tion Wayne – Green With Envy

Track of the year

Aitch – “Baby” (feat. Ashanti)

ArrDee – “Flowers (Say My Name)”

Benzz – “Je M’appelle”

Central Cee – “Obsessed With You”

D-Block Europe – “Overseas” (feat. Central Cee)

Dave – “Starlight”

WINNER: Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy)

Potter Payper – “Gangsteritus”

Russ Millions – “Reggae & Calypso” (feat. Buni & YV)

SwitchOTR – “Coming for You” (feat. A1 x J1)

Video of the year

Aitch – “1989”

Aitch – “Learning Curve”

CASisDEAD – “Boys Will Be Boys”

Dave – “Verdansk”

WINNER: Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy)

Knucks – “Alpha House” / “Hide & Seek”

Little Simz – “Point and Kill” (feat. Obongjayar)

M Huncho – “Warzone” (feat. Headie One)

Pa Salieu – “Glidin’” (feat. slowthai)

Stefflon Don & Ms Banks – “Dip”

Female artist of the year

Cleo Sol

Darkoo

Dreya Mac

FLO

Ivorian Doll

WINNER: Little Simz

Mahalia

Miraa May

Ms Banks

Stefflon Don

Male artist of the year

ArrDee

Central Cee

D-Block Europe

WINNER: Dave

Digga D

K-Trap

M Huncho

Potter Payper

Russ Millions

Tion Wayne

Breakthrough of the year

WINNER: A1 x J1

Arz

Bru-C

Clavish

Dreya Mac

Knucks

Nemzzz

Rimzee

Sainté

SwitchOTR

Mixtape of the year

ArrDee – Pier Pressure

WINNER: Central Cee – 23

D-Block Europe – Home Alone 2

Digga D – Noughty by Nature

K-Trap – Trapo

K-Trap & Blade Brown – Joints

M1llionz – Provisional License

Potter Payper – Thanks for Waiting

Unknown T – Adolescence

Youngs Teflon – All Eyes on Me Against the World

Personality of the year

Big Zuu

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

WINNER: KSI

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Specs Gonzalez

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

Producer of the year

Chucks

Inflo

WINNER: JAE5

LiTek & WhyJay

LUCID

P2J

Quincy Tellem

Venna

Nathaniel London

Young Chencs

Radio DJ of the year

Charlie Sloth

DJ Target

Henrie Kwushue

WINNER: Kenny Allstar

Manny Norte

Rob Bruce

Sir Spyro

Snoochie Shy

Tiffany Calver

Yinka & Shayna Marie