Dave, Stormzy, Little Simz Win Big at 2022 Rated Awards (Full List)

Dave was the big winner at the 2022 GRM Rated Awards, which focuses on the U.K. rap and grime scene. The rapper won four awards, including track of the year and video of the year for “Clash” (featuring Stormzy).
The Rated Awards were held on Saturday Oct. 22 at Magazine London and will be broadcast on E4 on Tuesday Oct. 25 at 10 p.m. BST. Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga hosted the show.
Dave’s second studio album, We’re All Alone in This Together, was named album of the year. It topped the Official U.K. Albums Chart for two weeks in August 2021. Dave also took home the award for male artist of the year.
While accepting the award for track of the year, Dave discussed the long journey that the song took to become a hit. The song reached No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.
Joined by Stormzy on stage, Dave explained: “Back in 2019, I’d just finished my tour. My friend [Kyle Evans] who produced this song had just brought Jordan 1s and Jordan 4s so I freestyled ‘Clash.’ I played Stormzy the song in 2020 and then a year after that I got his verse! Four years of a journey to bring you guys this song.”
Breakthrough went to teenage British hip hop duo, A1 x J1. Little Simz added the female artist of the year award to her recent Mercury Prize win. Central Cee continued his global rise by taking home mixtape of the year.
Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur, DJ and founder of the online R&B/hip-hop platform SB.TV, was posthumously presented this year’s legacy award. Edward died on Feb. 20 at age 31 of a cardiac arrhythmia caused by recreational drugs. The award was presented by Post, founder & CEO of GRM Daily, and Rashid Kasirye, founder of Link Up TV. The award was accepted by Edwards’ mother Brenda and sister Tanisha. The presentation included a special video created by Jamal’s team at SBTV to celebrate his life and legacy.
The Rated Awards were founded by GRM Daily, which has chronicled the U.K. rap and grime scene for more than a decade. With 5 million subscribers and an online reach of more than 9 million, GRM claims to be the most viewed British music platform in the U.K.
The nominations recognize achievements between June 1, 2021, and June 1, 2022.
Here’s the full list of nominations, with winners marked.
Album of the year
Cleo Sol – Mother
WINNER: Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together
Fredo – Independence Day
Knucks – ALPHA PLACE
Kojey Radical – Reason to Smile
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
M Huncho – Chasing Euphoria
Tion Wayne – Green With Envy
Track of the year
Aitch – “Baby” (feat. Ashanti)
ArrDee – “Flowers (Say My Name)”
Benzz – “Je M’appelle”
Central Cee – “Obsessed With You”
D-Block Europe – “Overseas” (feat. Central Cee)
Dave – “Starlight”
WINNER: Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy)
Potter Payper – “Gangsteritus”
Russ Millions – “Reggae & Calypso” (feat. Buni & YV)
SwitchOTR – “Coming for You” (feat. A1 x J1)
Video of the year
Aitch – “1989”
Aitch – “Learning Curve”
CASisDEAD – “Boys Will Be Boys”
Dave – “Verdansk”
WINNER: Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy)
Knucks – “Alpha House” / “Hide & Seek”
Little Simz – “Point and Kill” (feat. Obongjayar)
M Huncho – “Warzone” (feat. Headie One)
Pa Salieu – “Glidin’” (feat. slowthai)
Stefflon Don & Ms Banks – “Dip”
Female artist of the year
Cleo Sol
Darkoo
Dreya Mac
FLO
Ivorian Doll
WINNER: Little Simz
Mahalia
Miraa May
Ms Banks
Stefflon Don
Male artist of the year
ArrDee
Central Cee
D-Block Europe
WINNER: Dave
Digga D
K-Trap
M Huncho
Potter Payper
Russ Millions
Tion Wayne
Breakthrough of the year
WINNER: A1 x J1
Arz
Bru-C
Clavish
Dreya Mac
Knucks
Nemzzz
Rimzee
Sainté
SwitchOTR
Mixtape of the year
ArrDee – Pier Pressure
WINNER: Central Cee – 23
D-Block Europe – Home Alone 2
Digga D – Noughty by Nature
K-Trap – Trapo
K-Trap & Blade Brown – Joints
M1llionz – Provisional License
Potter Payper – Thanks for Waiting
Unknown T – Adolescence
Youngs Teflon – All Eyes on Me Against the World
Personality of the year
Big Zuu
Chunkz
Harry Pinero
WINNER: KSI
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Specs Gonzalez
Yung Filly
Zeze Millz
Producer of the year
Chucks
Inflo
WINNER: JAE5
LiTek & WhyJay
LUCID
P2J
Quincy Tellem
Venna
Nathaniel London
Young Chencs
Radio DJ of the year
Charlie Sloth
DJ Target
Henrie Kwushue
WINNER: Kenny Allstar
Manny Norte
Rob Bruce
Sir Spyro
Snoochie Shy
Tiffany Calver
Yinka & Shayna Marie