Clive Davis’ 2022 Pre-Grammy Gala Is Canceled

The pre-Grammy gala hosted by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis has been canceled for 2022.

“Due to the logistical obstacles caused by the ongoing pandemic, including the unavailability of an appropriate venue, we have decided to postpone the 2022 Pre-Grammy Gala,” Davis and Academy CEO Harvey Mason, jr. said in a joint statement. “We will resume the celebration next year when we will host an incredible evening in our unique and glittering way, hospitable to our wonderful music artists, music executives, film, television, sports and illustrious politicians who annually love the event like no other.”

Variety was first to report the news.

Sony Music chairman Rob Stringer was to receive the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award at the gala. An Academy spokesperson said Stringer may be recognized in some other way this year.

Other Grammy week activities, including the Person of the Year gala, which is set to honor Joni Mitchell, will be held in Las Vegas. The MusiCares event is set for April 1, though the venue is not yet determined. The 64th annual Grammy Awards are set for April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Davis originated his pre-Grammy party in 1976 as a way of celebrating Barry Manilow’s “Mandy,” the fledgling label’s first hit, which received a Grammy nomination for record of the year. It was a smart move, allowing his party to stand alone as the pre-eminent event before the Grammys rather than competing with numerous other Grammy night label parties.

The event quickly grew to become a music business counterpart to talent agent Swifty Lazar’s legendary Oscar parties. Lazar died in 1993 at age 86.

The Academy later agreed to co-present the party, though the event was invariably still referred to as “the Clive party.”

Due to the pandemic, last year’s party was held as two separate virtual events, which featured Davis speaking with legends such as Bruce Springsteen and Mitchell along with contemporary stars including John Legend.

This year’s Grammy Awards were postponed on Jan. 5 – the same date that the 2021 show was postponed last year. But this year’s show was pushed even further back than last year’s – April 3 compared to March 14 last year.