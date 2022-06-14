The Weeknd, Arcade Fire & More on Long List for 2022 Polaris Music Prize

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, Arcade Fire’s WE and Orville Peck’s Bronco are on the preliminary long list of 40 contenders for the 2022 Polaris Music Prize. The award, which originated in 2006, is given to what a group of writers, programmers and broadcasters deems to be Canada’s best album of the year. According to a statement, a 197-member jury considered 223 albums before whittling the list down to these 40.

Arcade Fire won the award in 2011 with The Suburbs (which also won both a Grammy and a Juno Award for album of the year). The Suburbs is the only album to win both the Polaris Music Prize and the Juno for album of the year.

Three other past winners of the Polaris Music Prize are on this year’s long list with their latest albums – Tanya Tagaq (the 2014 winner for Animism), Haviah Mighty (the 2019 winner for 13th Floor) and Backxwash (the 2020 winner for the exquisitely titled God Has Nothing to Do with This, Leave Him Out of It). If any of these acts win, they’ll become the first repeat winners of the Polaris Music Prize.

Several acts that have won the Polaris Music Prize have gone on to make noise in the U.S., including Caribou, which won the 2008 award for Andorra; Kaytranada, the 2016 winner for 99.9%; and Lido Pimienta, the 2017 winner for La Papessa.

Other Polaris winners had already made their mark in the U.S., including Feist, the 2012 winner for Metals, and Buffy Sainte-Marie, the 2015 winner for Power in the Blood.

A short list will be published next month. The winner, to be announced in September, will receive a $50,000 prize.

Here are all the albums on the Polaris Music Prize 2022 long list:

Ada Lea – One Hand on the Steering Wheel the Other Sewing a Garden

Adria Kain – When Flowers Bloom

Ahi – Prospect

Arcade Fire – WE

Backxwash – I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses

BadBadNotGood – Talk Memory

Basia Bulat – The Garden

Cedric Noel – Hang Time

Charlotte Day Wilson – Alpha

Chiiild – Hope for Sale

Destroyer – Labyrinthitis

The Garrys – Get Thee to a Nunnery

The Halluci Nation – One More Saturday Night

Haviah Mighty – Stock Exchange

Hubert Lenoir – Pictura de Ipse : Musique Directe

Jean-Michel Blais – Aubades

Joyful Joyful – Joyful Joyful

Julie Doiron – I Thought of You

Kelly McMichael – Waves

Les Louanges – Crash

Lisa Leblanc – Chiac Disco

Loony – soft thing

Luna Li – Duality

Lydia Képinski – Depuis

Men I Trust – Untourable Album

Myst Milano – Shapeshyfter

Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together

Orville Peck – Bronco

Ouri – Frame of a Fauna

Pierre Kwenders – José Louis and the Paradox of Love

P’tit Belliveau – Un homme et son piano

PUP – The Unraveling of PUPTheBand

Sate – The Fool

Shad – Tao

Sister Ray – Communion

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Life After

Stars – From Capelton Hill

Tanika Charles – Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly

Tanya Tagaq – Tongues

The Weeknd – Dawn FM