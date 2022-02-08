Questlove, Will Smith & More Music Stars Who Received 2022 Oscar Nods in Non-Music Categories

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson and Jared Leto, all of whom were in the conversation for 2022 Oscar nominations for acting, were snubbed when the nominations were announced on Tuesday morning (Feb. 8). But a few music stars were nominated outside of the two music categories. Take a look.

Questlove: The musician and leader of The Roots received his first Oscar nomination as director of Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which was nominated for best documentary feature. The film chronicles a previously all-but-forgotten music festival in Harlem in 1969 that featured performances by dozens of top stars. Questlove is shown as Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson on the nominations list. His co-nominees are Joseph Patel, Robert Fyrolent and David Dinerstein.) Summer of Soul is also a Grammy nominee for best music film.

Will Smith: The entertainer, who notched two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 early in his career, received two nods for King Richard – as lead actor for his role as Richard Williams, father and coach to future tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, and for best picture as one of the film’s three producers. Smith had two prior nods for best actor for Ali (2001) and The Pursuit of Happyness (2006). Only two other Black actors have received three or more best actor nods – Denzel Washington, who picked up his seventh nod in the category this year for The Tragedy of Macbeth, and Morgan Freeman, who has also received three.

Ariana DeBose: The singer received her first Oscar nod for best supporting actress for playing Anita in West Side Story. Rita Moreno won the Oscar in that category 60 years ago for playing the same role.

Bradley Cooper: OK, he’s not a music star. But he has had a No. 1 single on the Hot 100 and a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 (both in tandem with Lady Gaga), so, close enough. Cooper was nominated for best picture as one of three producers of Nightmare Alley. This is Cooper’s ninth nomination. He has yet to win.