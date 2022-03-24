Becky G & Luis Fonsi to Join ‘Encanto’ Cast for Oscars Performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Latin stars Becky G and Luis Fonsi will join five members of the Encanto cast — Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán and Diane Guerrero – to perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday (March 27).

This will be the first live performance of the song, which logged five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, longer than any other song so far this year. It was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated for best original song for another Encanto song, “Dos Oruguitas.”

The Encanto soundtrack has logged nine nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — also the record for 2022, so far. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been a true pop-culture phenomenon. The success of the single has been remarkable for a multi-character theatrical piece.

Becky G and Fonsi have both had major crossover successes. Fonsi was the lead artist on the 2017 smash “Despacito” – another pop-culture phenomenon — which featured Daddy Yankee. Justin Bieber hopped on a remix which helped enable the smash to tie the old record for most weeks at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (16). (That record has since been eclipsed by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road (Remix).”)

Becky G reached No. 15 on the Hot 100 with “MAMIII,” a 2022 a collab with Karol G. It’s her second top 20 hit on that chart. “Shower” made No. 16 in 2014.

Beatriz will also present on this year’s Oscars.

Rhenzy Feliz, who is also credited on the “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” single, is not among the Oscar-night performers.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.