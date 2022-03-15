Shawn Mendes, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & More to Present on 2022 Oscars

Shawn Mendes attends the 8th Annual "We Can Survive" Concert hosted by Audacy at Hollywood Bowl on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Shawn Mendes, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Halle Bailey have been announced as presenters for the 2022 Oscars, which are set for March 27.

Mendes, who graces the cover of the current issue of Billboard, has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with all four of his studio albums to date. Mendes, 23, received a Billboard Music Award two years ago for “Señorita,” a collab with former girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Combs has topped the Billboard 200 twice, with 1997’s No Way Out and 2006’s Press Play.

Bailey, who will turn 22 on the day of the Oscars, may be on hand on Oscar night to introduce her mentor Beyoncé, who is expected to perform “Be Alive” from King Richard, a nominee for best original song. It’s Beyoncé’s first Oscar nomination. Chloe x Halle received the rising star award at the Billboard Women in Music event two years ago.

Other newly-announced presenters are Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Jackson is set to receive an honorary Academy Award at the Governors Awards, set for March 25 (two nights before the Oscars). The inscription reads: “Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across decades and generations and audiences worldwide.” Jackson was Oscar-nominated for his role in 1994’s Pulp Fiction.

Harrelson is a three-time Oscar nominee (The People vs. Larry Flynt, The Messenger, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

Perry received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award last year.

Ross announced this year’s Oscar nominations on Feb. 8 in tandem with actor Leslie Jordan. Her mother, Diana Ross, co-hosted the Oscars in 1974 (a.k.a. the show with the streaker) with Burt Reynolds, John Huston and David Niven. That was one year after Ross was nominated for best actress for her first film role, playing Billie Holiday in Lady Sings the Blues.

Previously announced presenters include Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Yuh-Jung Youn.

Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, the producers of this year’s Oscar telecast, will continue to announce presenters and performers over the next 12 days.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.