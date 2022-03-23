Rachel Zegler, Jill Scott & Jake Gyllenhaal Among Final Batch of 2022 Oscars Presenters

Rachel Zegler, Jill Scott, Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jason Momoa, J.K. Simmons and tennis legends Serena Williams and Venus Williams are among the final batch of presenters for the 2022 Oscars, announced Wednesday (March 23) by show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan.

Zegler stars in Steven Spielberg’s reboot of West Side Story, which is nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Tuesday that Zegler had been invited to present at the awards show after stirring up some controversy online when she revealed that she hadn’t been invited to the show.

Brolin and Momoa star in Dune, which is nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture. Simmons is Oscar-nominated for his role as William Frawley in Being the Ricardos, which received three nominations.

The Williams sisters, of course, are at the heart of King Richard, which is nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, best actor (Will Smith) and best original song (Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s “Be Alive”). The Oscars announced Tuesday that Beyoncé will perform the song on the telecast.

Scott is best known as a three-time Grammy-winning singer, but she has also appeared in eight theatrical films, including Why Did I Get Married (and its sequel) and Get on Up.

Elordi, a 24-year old Aussie heartthrob, is best known for his role in the HBO series Euphoria.

Previously announced presenters include Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Ruth E. Carter, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White and Yuh-Jung Youn.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.