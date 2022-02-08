Lady Gaga’s Fans React to Her 2022 Best Actress Oscars Nomination Snub: ‘This Is Rigged’

Lady Gaga (Best Original Song: "Shallow" - A Star Is Born at the 91st Annual Academy Awards press room at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 24, 2019.

When the 2022 list of Oscar nominations was revealed on Tuesday (Feb. 8), fans and film critics were expecting Lady Gaga to secure a nod in the best actress category for her work in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. Instead, the singer-actress was shut out of the nominations list altogether, while the film earned a nom in the makeup and hairstyling category.

In House of Gucci, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings who later marries into the Gucci family and becomes consumed by power and ambition, resulting in a cold-blooded murder and the unraveling of the Gucci legacy. The “Rain on Me” singer had shared that she prepared for her role by dyeing her hair brunette, speaking with an Italian accent for nine months straight, and personally writing an 80-page biography on Reggiani to fully flesh out her character’s backstory.

Following the film’s release, critics praised the 35-year-old’s on-screen talent. Gaga earned best actress nominations at the British Academy Film Awards, the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, the Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2021, which primed her to be an Oscars favorite for 2022. So when the Oscar nominations were announced, the singer’s Little Monsters were less than thrilled that she failed to receive a best actress nomination from the Academy Awards this year. (The star was previously nominated for best actress in 2018 for her role in A Star Is Born — she didn’t win in the category, but took home the best original song award for “Shallow.”)

Despite the snub, Gaga showed love to her peers who earned nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards. “Congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic — you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year,” she wrote in an Instagram post

See how Little Monsters reacted to Gaga’s Oscars snub below.

At the end of the day, Gaga delivered an outstanding acting performance in House Of Gucci. The disappointing Oscars snub doesn't take away all the universal recognition she's received from the public and the industry. She will continue to work hard and prove her immense talent. — Ro (@gagamonster96) February 8, 2022

The one thing that I'm not going to accept is people thinking that Gaga failed on House of Gucci only because of the Oscar snub when she deserves nothing but praise for having the guts to enter in this whole new world for her and owning the acting industry. — ionuț 95 (@BraveForGaga95) February 8, 2022