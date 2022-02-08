×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Lady Gaga’s Fans React to Her 2022 Best Actress Oscars Nomination Snub: ‘This Is Rigged’

Despite critics praising her 'House of Gucci' performance, the star didn't earn an Oscar nod.

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga (Best Original Song: "Shallow" - A Star Is Born at the 91st Annual Academy Awards press room at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 24, 2019. P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via GI

When the 2022 list of Oscar nominations was revealed on Tuesday (Feb. 8), fans and film critics were expecting Lady Gaga to secure a nod in the best actress category for her work in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. Instead, the singer-actress was shut out of the nominations list altogether, while the film earned a nom in the makeup and hairstyling category.

Explore

Explore

Lady Gaga

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

In House of Gucci, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, an outsider from humble beginnings who later marries into the Gucci family and becomes consumed by power and ambition, resulting in a cold-blooded murder and the unraveling of the Gucci legacy. The “Rain on Me” singer had shared that she prepared for her role by dyeing her hair brunette, speaking with an Italian accent for nine months straight, and personally writing an 80-page biography on Reggiani to fully flesh out her character’s backstory.

Related

Will Smith, King Richard

2022 Oscars: See the Full List of Nominations

Following the film’s release, critics praised the 35-year-old’s on-screen talent. Gaga earned best actress nominations at the British Academy Film Awards, the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, the  Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2021, which primed her to be an Oscars favorite for 2022. So when the Oscar nominations were announced, the singer’s Little Monsters were less than thrilled that she failed to receive a best actress nomination from the Academy Awards this year. (The star was previously nominated for best actress in 2018 for her role in A Star Is Born — she didn’t win in the category, but took home the best original song award for “Shallow.”)

Despite the snub, Gaga showed love to her peers who earned nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards. “Congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic — you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year,” she wrote in an Instagram post
See how Little Monsters reacted to Gaga’s Oscars snub below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad