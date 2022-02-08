Who Do You Want to Win the 2022 Oscar for Best Original Song? Vote!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the 2022 Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning (Feb. 8), and Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and more scored nods for best original song.

Fifteen years after getting snubbed for her role in Dreamgirls, Queen Bey earned her first-ever Oscar nomination for “Be Alive,” her inspirational single that soundtracks Will Smith vehicle King Richard. Eilish, meanwhile, was finally rewarded — along with her brother, Finneas O’Connell — for their contribution to the long-delayed James Bond flick No Time to Die, the title track for which was released a full year and eight months before the film’s premiere due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the other nominees are Van Morrison, who wrote and performed “Down to Joy” for Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast. Diane Warren clinched her 13th career nomination for “Somehow You Do” from Rodrigo Garcia’s Four Good Days starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis. It also happens to be the songwriter’s fifth consecutive nomination dating back to “Stand Up for Something” with Common from 2018’s Marshall.

And while the Academy knew not to talk about Bruno, Lin-Manuel Miranda earned a nod for a different Encanto number — the gentle, Spanish-language ballad “Dos Oruguitas” performed by Sebastian Yatra in the family-friendly film.

Now, Billboard wants to know which song you hope takes home the trophy at the ceremony in March. Are you rooting for Beyoncé or Billie? Can Warren pull off her very first win after more than a dozen nominations? Would you do a moondance if Morrison’s name was in the envelope? Or were you charmed by the music of Encanto?

Vote in Billboard‘s poll below and tune into the telecast on Sunday, March 27.