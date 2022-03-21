H.E.R. & DJ Khaled Set as Presenters for 2022 Oscars

H.E.R., winner of Best Original Song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.

H.E.R., who won an Oscar last year for co-writing “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah, will present on the 2022 Oscars. DJ Khaled was also added as an Oscar presenter on Monday (March 21). The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Both H.E.R. and Khaled are nominated at the 2022 Grammys, which will be held on Sunday, April 3, just one week after the Oscars. H.E.R. is nominated in eight categories, including album of the year for Back of My Mind and song of the year for “Fight for You” (the same song that brought her and co-writers D’Mile and Tiara Thomas an Oscar last year). Khaled is nominated for album of the year as a featured artist on H.E.R.’s album.

Stephanie Beatriz, who voiced Mirabel Madrigal, the main character in the Disney animated film Encanto, will also present. Beatriz is featured on five songs on the Encanto soundtrack, which has topped the Billboard 200 for nine weeks, longer than any other album so far this year. Beatriz will also perform on the show. She is one of the artists on “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” a former No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The Oscars announced last week that that pop-culture phenomenon will be performed on the show.

Elliot Page was also announced as a presenter. As Ellen Page, the actor was nominated for best actress 14 years ago for playing the title role in Juno. Page announced that he is transgender on Dec. 1, 2020. Academy nominations records have been changed to reflect his new name.

Bill Murray, the Saturday Night Live veteran who was nominated for best actor 18 years ago for Lost in Translation, was also added as a presenter.

Also tapped as presenters: Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater and Shaun White.

Previously announced presenters are Halle Bailey, Ruth E. Carter, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Lupita Nyong’o, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Yuh-Jung Youn.

