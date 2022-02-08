Billie Eilish, Finneas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove React to Oscar Nominations: ‘It’s Completely Unbelievable’

Billie Eilish and her brother/producer Finneas were over the moon on Tuesday morning (Feb. 8) when they scored their first-ever Oscar nomination. The dynamic duo who already have a grip of Grammy, AMA and Billboard Awards on their shelves were over the moon when they found out that their James Bond theme, “No Time to Die,” was nominated for an Academy Award alongside tracks composed by Beyoncé, Van Morrison, Diane Warren and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song ‘No Time To Die.’ It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true,” the siblings said of the song that has already netted them a 2022 Golden Globe award.

“It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists. To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted.” The pair thanked the movie academy, as well as the Bond film production team, Bond actor Daniel Craig, the film’s director and their collaborators on the song: Hans Zimmer, Stephen Lipson and Johnny Marr.

EGOTer Miranda was equally psyched for his latest Oscar nod, tweeting, “So many times I happy screamed for friends this morning (Questlove! Ariana DeBose! Paul Tazewell! And more!) but I woke up all of Washington Heights for Germaine Franco and Andrew Garfield and our tick, tick…BOOM! editors Myron Kerstein and Andy Weisblum,” he wrote of the nod for actor Garfield in the biographical musical drama the singer/actor/songwriter directed, as well as his nod for “Dos Oruguitas,” the song he wrote for the animated smash Encanto.

“Grateful beyond belief to the music branch and to the Academy for recognizing our work on Encanto. Germaine is such a singular talent and I’m so proud to work alongside her. And ‘Dos Oruguitas’ is a very special song to both our movie and my family–thank you so much.”

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose reacted just as one might to the news that she can add “Oscar-nominated actress” to her resume after a best supporting actress nod. “WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?!” she tweeted with a mind-blown emoji. Once I compose myself I’ll have real words to day. But until then…” she added with another series of god-smacked emoji.

Roots drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson was ecstatic about his nomination for best documentary feature for the stunning music film Summer of Soul. In a statement, the first-time director said, “It is a huge honor to receive this nomination. The Harlem Cultural Festival was both a testament to Black genius and Black joy at a formative time in our country’s history, and a cautionary tale about the way that history, especially Black history, can be erased.”

The widely acclaimed film about the formerly little-known event that preceded the legendary Aug. 1969 Woodstock festival and featured sets from Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Sly and the Family Stone and more. “Being entrusted with the responsibility of keeping that past visible has been one of the great honors of my life. I am beyond gratified to be nominated alongside these four other incredible filmmakers. Congratulations to the entire filmmaking team and everyone at Searchlight, Onyx, and Hulu.”

In a statement, 13-time Oscar nominee songwriter Diane Warren said she was “so honored and excited to be nominated for ‘Somehow You Do’ from Four Good Days. I stayed up all night with my friends waiting for the nominations. I take nothing for granted. This was a tough and competitive year. I am really proud of this song and the message of hope it conveys at a time when it is needed more than ever. I am humbled by the acknowledgment of the Academy music branch.”

Check out their reactions below.

So many times I happy screamed for friends this morning (@questlove! @ArianaDeBose! @paulgtazewell! more!) but I woke up all of Washington Heights for @germaine_franco & Garfield & our #TickTickBoomMovie editors @MyronKerstein and Andy Weisblum! Grateful grateful grateful! -LMM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 8, 2022