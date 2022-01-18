H.E.R. Is the Top Music Nominee for 2022 NAACP Image Awards

H.E.R. is the top nominee in the music categories for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards, with six nods. Chlöe, Drake, Silk Sonic and Jazmine Sullivan are runners-up with four nods each.

The nominations were announced on NAACP’s Instagram channel on Tuesday (Jan. 18). The NAACP Image Awards, a two-hour special, will air on BET on Feb. 26. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson is set to host, though there will not be an in-person audience. “Due to the ever-changing developments with COVID-19 and variants, the powerful night in Black excellence will continue to move forward without an in-person audience,” according to a press statement.

Related 7 Best Moments From the 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Chloé Drake H.E.R. See latest videos, charts and news

Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish are the nominees for entertainer of the year.

The nominations were announced in a virtual event hosted by actress and musician Kyla Pratt, Black-ish actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe.

Nominations were announced in a whopping 83 categories. There are 29 categories for TV and streaming, 15 for recordings, 14 for motion pictures, eight for literary, five for directing, four for writing, four for podcasts; two for documentaries, and one each for entertainer of the year and social media personality of the year.

The BET Awards, which bills itself as “the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective,” has four new podcast categories this year — covering news and information, lifestyle/self-help, society and culture, and arts and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought-provoking content to our attention through their incredible work in film, television, music and more,” said Karen Boykin-Town, chairman, Image Awards committee.

“The BET team is immensely proud to continue our partnership with the NAACP and the annual Image Awards, underpinning our longstanding legacy of celebrating Black excellence,” said Scott Mills, BET president and CEO.

RCA Records received the most nominations across record labels. Netflix leads nominations across motion picture and television + streaming categories. Insecure received the most nominations in the television + streaming categories. Amistad leads nominations across literary categories.

Many of the Image Award nominees are also nominated at the upcoming 64th annual Grammy Awards. H.E.R.’s Back of My Mind, nominated here for outstanding album, is a Grammy finalist for album of the year. Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” nominated for outstanding soul/R&B song, is a Grammy finalist for record and song of the year. Saweetie and Jimmie Allen, nominated for outstanding new artist, are Grammy finalists for best new artist. (Allen won new male artist of the year at the ACM Awards in April and new artist of the year at the CMA Awards in November.)

In non-recording categories, portrayals of Aretha Franklin in film and TV were both nominated. Hudson is nominated for outstanding actress in a motion picture for Respect. Cynthia Erivo is nominated for outstanding actress in a television movie, limited series or dramatic special for Genius: Aretha.

Both of those actresses are competing with other portrayals of music legends. Hudson is competing with Andra Day’s performance as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Erivo is competing with Danielle Brooks’ performance as Mahalia Jackson in Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.

Other music stars nominated in non-recording categories include Zendaya, outstanding actress in a motion picture for Malcolm & Marie; Audra McDonald, outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture for Respect; Queen Latifah, outstanding actress in a drama series for The Equalizer; Cliff “Method Man” Smith, outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Power Book II: Ghost; and Mary J. Blige, outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for that same Starz series.

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is nominated for outstanding documentary (film). In addition, that film’s director, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, is nominated for outstanding breakthrough creative (motion picture).

Voting is now open to the public to determine the winners by visiting www.naacpimageawards.net. Voting closes on Feb. 5. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories Feb. 21-23, which will stream on www.naacpimageawards.net, and during the NAACP Image Awards Dinner, which will be held Feb. 25 in Los Angeles.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will air on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Internationally, the show will air on BET Africa at 20:00 CAT on Feb. 27, followed by BET France on March 2 at 8:45 pm CEST. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning March 1.

Here’s the full list of nominees in the 15 recording categories, followed by nominees in selected other categories.

Outstanding album:

An Evening With Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Back of My Mind – H.E.R. (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

Certified Lover Boy – Drake (Republic Records)

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time – Givēon (Epic Records

Outstanding soul/R&B song:

“Damage,” H.E.R. (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

“Be Alive,” Beyoncé (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

Outstanding hip-hop/rap song:

“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)

“Fye Fye,” Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow (Columbia Records)

“My Life,” J. Cole with 21 Savage and Morray (Dreamville / Roc Nation)

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake (Republic Records)

Outstanding music video/visual album:

“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)

“Essence,” Wizkid feat. Tems (RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International)

“Fye Fye,”Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Outstanding male artist:

Anthony Hamilton – Love Is the New Black (My Music Box LLC / BMG)

Drake – “Way 2 Sexy” (Republic Records)

Givēon – “Heartbreak Anniversary” (Epic Records)

J. Cole – The Off-Season (Dreamville / Roc Nation)

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Columbia Records)

Outstanding female artist:

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

Ari Lennox – “Pressure” (Dreamville / Interscope Records)

Beyonce´ – “Be Alive” (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Chlöe – “Have Mercy” (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales (RCA Records)

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary):

Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto – “Go Crazy” (Remix) (RCA Records)

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More” (RCA Records / Kemosabe Records)

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” (Republic Records)

H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through” (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe – “Fye Fye” (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional):

Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson – “Superstar” (My Music Box LLC / BMG)

Chlöe x Halle – “Georgia on My Mind” (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me” (RCA Records)

Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton – “Complicated” (Remix) (SheSangz Music, Inc. / BMG)

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open” (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Outstanding new artist:

Cynthia Erivo – Ch. 1 Vs. 1 (Verve Records / UMG Recordings)

Jimmie Allen – Bettie James Gold Edition (BBR Music Group)

Saweetie – “Best Friend” feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)

Tems – If Orange Was a Place (RCA Records / Since ’93)

Zoe Wees – “Girls Like Us” (Capitol Records)

Outstanding soundtrack/compilation album:

Coming 2 America (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher, Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell (Def Jam Recordings)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Mark Isham and Craig Harris (WaterTower Music)

Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray (Epic Records)

The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) – JAY-Z and Jeymes Samuel (Geneva Club / Roc Nation Records, LLC)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture) – Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren “E” Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown (Warner Records)

Outstanding international song:

“Essence” – Wizkid feat. Tems and Justin Bieber (RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International)

“Peru” – Fireboy DML (YBNL Nation / Empire)

“Somebody’s Son” – Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy (Motown)

“Touch It” – KiDi (Lynx Entertainment / MadeInENY / Empire)

“Understand” – Omah Lay (The KeyQaad / Sire Records)

Outstanding gospel/Christian album:

Anthems & Glory – Todd Dulaney (MNRK Music Group)

Believe for It – CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media)

Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. – Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music (Life Room Label LLC / K Approved Enterprises. Inc.)

Overcomer – Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group)

Power – Jason McGee & The Choir (My Block, Inc.)

Outstanding gospel/Christian song:

“Believe for It” – CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media)

“Help Me” – Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas (Tillymann Music Group)

“Hold Us Together” (Hope Mix) – H.E.R. and Tauren Wells (RCA Records / Sony Music)

“Overcome 2021” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul / RCA Records )

“Time for Reparations” – Sounds of Blackness (Sounds of Blackness / Atomic K Records)

Outstanding jazz album – vocal:

Dear Love – Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force (Empress Legacy Records)

Generations – The Baylor Project (Be A Light)

Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment / BMG)

Let There Be Love – Freda Payne (Alain Franke Records)

SALSWING! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (Rubén Blades Productions)

Outstanding jazz album – instrumental:

Forever…Jaz – Jazmin Ghent (Independent Artist)

Love Languages – Nathan Mitchell (ENM Music Group)

Somewhere Different – Brandee Younger (Impulse! Records)

Sounds from the Ancestors – Kenny Garrett (Mack Avenue Music Group)

The Magic of Now – Orrin Evans (Smoke Sessions Records)

Here are the nominees in selected other categories:

Entertainer of the year:

Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Outstanding motion picture:

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Outstanding actor in a motion picture:

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+ / A24)

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song (Apple TV+)

Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding actress in a motion picture:

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Halle Berry – Bruised (Netflix)

Jennifer Hudson – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Tessa Thompson – Passing (Netflix)

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)

Here’s a link to the full list of nominees.