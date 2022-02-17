Mary J. Blige Set to Perform at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Fresh off her role in the acclaimed half-time show at the 2022 Super Bowl, Mary J. Blige will perform on the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. The show, hosted for the ninth consecutive year by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, is set to air live on BET on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Blige has won nine NAACP Image Awards, including four awards for outstanding female artist. She has also won nine Grammys and has received two Academy Award nominations.
Anderson is a seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner.
Presenters include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Simu Liu, Tiffany Haddish and Zendaya, as well as NAACP president Derrick Johnson and NAACP board chairman Leon W. Russell.
Non-televised awards will be announced Feb. 21-25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on naacpimageawards.net and the NAACP Image Awards YouTube channel. The NAACP is following the lead of the Primetime Emmy Awards, which also airs its pre-telecast awards across multiple nights. The bulk of the music awards will be presented on Thursday, Feb. 24.
The virtual shows will be hosted nightly by actor and comedian Affion Crockett. Presenters include Aida Rodriquez, Asiahn Bryant, Clint Coley, Cory Hardrict, Courtney Nichole, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Derrick Johnson, Karen Boykin-Towns, Khleo Thomas, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Leon W. Russell, Lori Harvey, Luke Lawal, Jr., Marcel Spears, Matt Cedeno, Melissa L. Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Wisdom Cole.
As previously announced, actor Samuel L. Jackson will be presented with the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, will be presented with the Social Justice Impact Award.
Members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, Texas House Democratic Caucus, and Texas Legislative Black Caucus will receive the Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award. This will mark the first time since 1993 that the NAACP has presented this award, which goes to individuals who embrace the organization’s work fighting for justice, protecting voting rights and encouraging full participation in the political process. The award is named after the man who led the NAACP during the pivotal years of the modern civil rights movement. Past recipients include United Farm Workers president Cesar Chavez, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and Rev. Jesse L. Jackson.
As previously announced, the Activist of the Year award will be presented to Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut State Conference of NAACP Branches and a member of the NAACP national board of directors. Youth Activist of the Year will be presented to Channing Hill, NAACP chapter president of Howard University.
Here’s a night-by-night breakdown of the pre-telecast awards.
Monday, Feb. 21
Inside the Industry (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET) / 4 p.m. (PT)
Awards Show Night 1 (virtual) – 8p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT)
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
Outstanding Podcast – News and Information
Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment
Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture
Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle / Self-Help
Special Award: NAACP Youth Activist of the Year
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Inside the Industry: A Conversation – The Diaspora Prospective: Part 1 (virtual)– 7 p.m. (ET) / 4 p.m. (PT)
Awards Show Night 2 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT)
Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama
Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction
Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)
Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Special Award: NAACP Activist of the Year
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Inside the Industry: A Conversation – The Diaspora Prospective: Part 2 (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET) / 4 p.m. (PT)
Awards Show Night 3 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT)
Outstanding Talk Series
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
Outstanding Children’s Program
Outstanding Animated Series
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Outstanding Guest Performance
Special Award: Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award
Thursday, Feb. 24
17th Annual NAACP Hollywood Bureau Symposium: A Report – Industry Executives of Color (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET) / 4 p.m. (PT)
Awards Show Night 4 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT)
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Outstanding International Song
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
Outstanding New Artist
Outstanding Male Artist
Outstanding Female Artist
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
Outstanding Album
Special Award: NAACP Humanitarian of the Year
Friday, Feb. 25
Inside the Industry (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET) / 4 p.m. (PT)
Awards Show Night 5 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–series)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture