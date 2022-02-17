Mary J. Blige Set to Perform at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Mary J. Blige speaks during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Press Conference at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 10, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Fresh off her role in the acclaimed half-time show at the 2022 Super Bowl, Mary J. Blige will perform on the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. The show, hosted for the ninth consecutive year by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, is set to air live on BET on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Blige has won nine NAACP Image Awards, including four awards for outstanding female artist. She has also won nine Grammys and has received two Academy Award nominations.

Anderson is a seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner.

Presenters include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Simu Liu, Tiffany Haddish and Zendaya, as well as NAACP president Derrick Johnson and NAACP board chairman Leon W. Russell.

Non-televised awards will be announced Feb. 21-25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on naacpimageawards.net and the NAACP Image Awards YouTube channel. The NAACP is following the lead of the Primetime Emmy Awards, which also airs its pre-telecast awards across multiple nights. The bulk of the music awards will be presented on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The virtual shows will be hosted nightly by actor and comedian Affion Crockett. Presenters include Aida Rodriquez, Asiahn Bryant, Clint Coley, Cory Hardrict, Courtney Nichole, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Derrick Johnson, Karen Boykin-Towns, Khleo Thomas, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Leon W. Russell, Lori Harvey, Luke Lawal, Jr., Marcel Spears, Matt Cedeno, Melissa L. Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Wisdom Cole.

As previously announced, actor Samuel L. Jackson will be presented with the NAACP Chairman’s Award and Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, will be presented with the Social Justice Impact Award.

Members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, Texas House Democratic Caucus, and Texas Legislative Black Caucus will receive the Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award. This will mark the first time since 1993 that the NAACP has presented this award, which goes to individuals who embrace the organization’s work fighting for justice, protecting voting rights and encouraging full participation in the political process. The award is named after the man who led the NAACP during the pivotal years of the modern civil rights movement. Past recipients include United Farm Workers president Cesar Chavez, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and Rev. Jesse L. Jackson.

As previously announced, the Activist of the Year award will be presented to Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut State Conference of NAACP Branches and a member of the NAACP national board of directors. Youth Activist of the Year will be presented to Channing Hill, NAACP chapter president of Howard University.

For more information about the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, follow NAACP Image Awards on Instagram @NAACPImageAwards.

Here’s a night-by-night breakdown of the pre-telecast awards.

Monday, Feb. 21

Inside the Industry (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET) / 4 p.m. (PT)

Awards Show Night 1 (virtual) – 8p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT)

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information

Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment

Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle / Self-Help

Special Award: NAACP Youth Activist of the Year

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Inside the Industry: A Conversation – The Diaspora Prospective: Part 1 (virtual)– 7 p.m. (ET) / 4 p.m. (PT)

Awards Show Night 2 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT)

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Special Award: NAACP Activist of the Year

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Inside the Industry: A Conversation – The Diaspora Prospective: Part 2 (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET) / 4 p.m. (PT)

Awards Show Night 3 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT)

Outstanding Talk Series

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Outstanding Animated Series

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Outstanding Guest Performance

Special Award: Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award

Thursday, Feb. 24

17th Annual NAACP Hollywood Bureau Symposium: A Report – Industry Executives of Color (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET) / 4 p.m. (PT)

Awards Show Night 4 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Outstanding International Song

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

Outstanding New Artist

Outstanding Male Artist

Outstanding Female Artist

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

Outstanding Album

Special Award: NAACP Humanitarian of the Year

Friday, Feb. 25

Inside the Industry (virtual) – 7 p.m. (ET) / 4 p.m. (PT)

Awards Show Night 5 (virtual) – 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–series)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture