Which 2022 MTV VMA Performer Are You Most Excited to See? Vote!

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are just days away! As stars and fans alike prepare to flock to Newark’s Prudential Center on Sunday, Billboard wants to know: Which performance are you looking forward to the most?

Nicki Minaj is set to receive this year’s Video Vanguard Award and hit the stage for a career-spanning performance highlighting her iconic visuals for singles like “Anaconda,” “Super Bass,” “Starships” and “Chun Li,” while Red Hot Chili Peppers will celebrate being the recipients of the 2022 Global Icon Award with a medley of their own.

Other confirmed performers for the big night include Anitta, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lizzo, Panic! At the Disco and BLACKPINK, the latter of whom will be debuting their new smash “Pink Venom” live for the first time on the VMAs stage.

Rising stars Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy will all make their mark during the telecast’s pre-show, which has provided a major platform over the years for future superstars like Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Foo Fighters, Nick Jonas and even Minaj, who performed “Check It Out” at the 2010 pre-show during her breakout Pink Friday era.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles, Doja Cat and Jack Harlow are all tied for the most nominations of this year’s crop of nominees with eight each. All three are up for video of the year for, respectively, “As It Was,” “Woman” and “Industry Baby” with collaborator and pal Lil Nas X, against the likes of Drake (“Way 2 Sexy” with Future and Young Thug), Ed Sheeran (“Shivers”), Olivia Rodrigo (“Brutal”) and Taylor Swift (All Too Well: The Short Film).

Vote for your most anticipated VMA performance in Billboard‘s poll below!