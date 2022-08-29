Nicki Minaj, BLACKPINK, Anitta & More: Which 2022 VMAs Performance Was Your Favorite? Vote!

Another year, another MTV VMAs in the book. The annual music awards ceremony took off without a hitch on Sunday night (Aug. 28) and featured some of the most famous stars in pop music coming together to honor their achievements and perform their biggest hits on stage. But which performance was your favorite of the night?

The Prudential Center in New Jersey lit up Barbie pink for Nicki Minaj in honor of her receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the show, which saw the iconic rapper perform a medley of her biggest hits from “Super Bass” and “Moment 4 Life,” to her newer hits such as “Anaconda” and “Super Freaky Girl,” which recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The audience in the stadium shouted the lyrics to Minaj’s hit with fervor, including Taylor Swift, who did not miss a single beat and later urged the crowd to give her friend a standing ovation.

BLACKPINK had an evening of firsts: The K-pop group took to the stage to perform their recently released single “Pink Venom” from upcoming album Born Pink. The performance marked the first time the girl group performed at the VMAs, as well as the first time they ever performed at an American awards show. It was an impressive feat that added to the group’s two wins for the night (best metaverse performance and best K-pop for Lisa’s “Lalisa.”)

Anitta also set the stage ablaze with a twerk-filled performance of her global smash “Envolver” and funk anthem “Vai Malandra,” which she prefaced by saying, “VMAs, did you think I wasn’t going to shake my a– tonight?”

Måneskin, Jack Harlow (with Fergie), Bad Bunny and more also performed at the 2022 VMAs, but which performance was your favorite? Vote in our poll below.