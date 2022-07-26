×
Lil Nas X, Chloe Bailey & More Celebrate 2022 VMAs Nominations: ‘Woke Up With a Big Smile on My Face’

The "Industry Baby" rapper, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar lead with seven nominations each.

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Charlotte Rutherford*

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday morning (July 26), and everyone from Lil Nas X and Chloe Bailey to Anitta and Muni Long are reacting to their nods on social media.

“thank you @vmas thank you!!!! woke up with a big smile on my face,” wrote the elder half of Chloe x Halle, who’s nominated solo this year for best R&B. Lil Nas X used a popular meme from the latest season of Netflix’s Stranger Things to express his appreciation for earning a total of seven nominations, including video of the year, artist of the year and best collaboration.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow & Kendrick Lamar Lead 2022 MTV VMA Nominations: Full List

Anitta took to social media to point out her own history-making nomination in the best Latin category, tweeting, “For the first time in the history a Brazilian artist has been nominated for a VMA” along with a simple red heart emoji.

This year’s crop of nominees is led by Lil Nas X along with Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar, who both tied with the “Industry Baby” rapper for seven nominations each. And while Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish both earned five nods, Lizzo happens to be the sole female up for artist of the year. Not only is the “About Damn Time” artist up against both Lil Nas X and Harlow, she’s also facing the likes of Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bad Bunny and close pal Harry Styles.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are set to air live on Aug. 28 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Check out more artist reactions to the nominations below.

