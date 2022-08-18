Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J to MC 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

The upcoming 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be emceed by a trio of hip-hop heavyweights. MTV announced on Thursday (Aug. 18) that LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will emcee and introduce the big moments during the show slated to air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

According to the announcement, the trio will announce the show’s lineup of performers, presenters and winners while taking a “more innovative and unique approach” to the traditional hosting gig. It will mark the first time the show has been anchored by more than two co-hosts since a group of MTV VJs did the honors in 1986 ( “Downtown” Julie Brown, Mark Goodman, Alan Hunter, Martha Quinn and Dweezil Zappa) and 1987 (Brown, Carolyne Heldman, Michael Tomioka, Zappa and Kevin Seal).

The three co-emcees bring a boatload of experience to the gig, with VMA winner LL the proud owner of the 1997 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, five-time VMA winner Minaj up for best hip-hop video again this year and Harlow tied for the most nominations this year at seven and slated to make his VMA solo performance debut on the broadcast after making his VMA debut last year alongside Lil Nas X on the latter’s “Industry Baby”; Minaj will receive this year’s Video Vanguard Award.

The show is slated to feature a raft of major performers, including Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid, Minaj and Panic! At The Disco, with Kane Brown headlining the Toyota Stage and more performers to be announced soon.

Harlow is tied for the most nominations with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X. Doja Cat and Harry Styles are just behind with six nods. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are up for five Moon Persons each. Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday (Aug. 19).