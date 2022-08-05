Anitta, Panic! at the Disco, J Balvin & More to Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs

Anitta, J Balvin with Ryan Castro, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco are set to perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The show will be broadcast live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Anitta will make her VMA debut with a performance of her single “Envolver,” which topped the Billboard Global Excl U.S. chart in April . The song, from her fifth studio album Versions of Me, has climbed as high as No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart and No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100. Anitta’s video for the song is nominated in the best Latin category. In addition to being her first nomination, it makes her the first Brazilian artist to be nominated for a VMA.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Anitta J Balvin Khalid See latest videos, charts and news

Panic! at the Disco returns to the VMAs stage for the first time since 2018, when they performed “High Hopes,” to perform their new single “Middle of a Breakup.” The song is from their seventh studio album Viva Las Vengeance, which is due Aug. 19. Panic! is nominated for alternative video for “Viva Las Vengeance.” It’s their first nomination in this category. The band won video of the year in 2006 for “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” which was the first video they ever made.

Marshmello and Khalid are set to perform their collaboration “Numb,” which has climbed as high as No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and No. 60 on the Hot 100. This will be Marshmello’s VMA debut. Khalid will be returning to the VMA stage for the first time since his 2017 debut with Logic and Alessia Cara for the socially conscious “1-800-273-8255.” Khalid also performed two songs, “Location” and “Young, Dumb & Broke,” in that year’s pre-show. He also took home the award for best new artist that year.

Colombian superstar J Balvin is set to return to the VMA stage to perform “Nivel de Perreo” with Castro. This will mark Balvin’s first VMA performance since his 2019 collaboration with Bad Bunny on “Qué Pretendes.” Balvin, a five-time VMA winner, is nominated for best Latin for “In Da Getto” with Skrillex. If he wins, he’ll become the most-awarded Latin artist in VMA history; he’s currently tied for that distinction with Ricky Martin.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X are this year’s leading VMA nominees with seven nods each. These three hip-hop stars are followed closely by Doja Cat (the year’s top female nominee) and Harry Styles, each of whom received six nods. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd received five nods each. BTS is the most nominated group or duo, with four nods. The full list of nominations can be found here.

Nominations for group of the year and song of summer, both of which are social categories, will be announced soon.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, Aug. 19. Voting for best new artist remains active into the show.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers; Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.