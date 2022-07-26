Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow & Kendrick Lamar Lead 2022 MTV VMA Nominations: Full List

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow perform onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Lil Nas X was not pleased when he received “an outstanding zero nominations” for the 2022 BET Awards. He’ll be much happier with the results of the 2022 MTV Video Music Award nominations, where he has seven nods, which puts him in a tie for the lead with Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar.

These three hip-hop stars are followed closely by Doja Cat (the year’s top female nominee) and Harry Styles, each of whom received six nods. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd received five nods each. BTS is the most nominated group or duo, with four nods.

MTV expanded the number of nominees for its top award, video of the year, to seven for the first time in the show’s 39-year history. This is in keeping with the recent awards show trend of larger fields of nominees. There are also seven nominees here for artist of the year, best collaboration and best alternative.

Lil Nas X, who won last year’s video of the year award for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” is defending his title with “Industry Baby,” his collab with Harlow that they premiered on last year’s VMAs. The video is nominated in six categories. Should it win the top award, Lil Nas X will become the first artist to win back-to-back video of the year awards.

The competition in that category includes Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” Swift is a two-time winner in the category, for “Bad Blood” (a collab with Lamar) and “You Need to Calm Down.” If “All Too Well…” wins, she’ll become the first three-time winner in the category.

The other nominees for video of the year are Doja’s “Woman,” Drake featuring Future & Young Thug’s “Way 2 Sexy,” Sheeran’s “Shivers,” Styles’ “As It Was,” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “brutal.” (Young Thug was featured on the 2018 winner in this category, Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”)

Bad Bunny is the first Latin artist to be nominated for artist of the year. (Cabello won in the category three years ago, but she’s primarily pop.) Sheeran, who was the first winner in the category when it was introduced in 2017, is nominated again. Should he win, he’ll be the first two-time winner in the category. The other artist of the year nominees are Drake, Styles, Harlow, Lil Nas X and Lizzo.

Elton John, who became a major star 11 years before MTV went on the air in 1981, is nominated for song of the year for “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” his hit collab with Lipa. The other nominees in the category are Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Doja’s “Woman,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay.”

The nominees for best new artist are Baby Keem, Dove Cameron, GAYLE, Latto, Måneskin and Seventeen. Voting in that category will remain active into the telecast on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Madonna, who is second only to Beyoncé as the most-awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, is nominated in the new best longform video category with “MADAME X.” This makes Madonna the only artist to be nominated in each of the VMAs’ first five decades (1980s-2020s).

The other nominees for best longform video are Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, Foo Fighters’ Studio 666, Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed, Rodrigo’s driving home 2 u and Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

MTV added a second new category this year — best metaverse performance.

The video for good category, which the VMAs introduced in 2011 as best video with a message, has proved influential. The Grammys are adding a similar category — best song for social change — this coming year (a special merit award, in their case, not a member-voted award). The VMA nominees are Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” Latto’s “P—y,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Rina Sawayama’s “This Hell” and Stromae’s ”Fils de joie.”

There are 26 first-time nominees this year, including Baby Keem, GAYLE, Musgraves and Måneskin, all of whom received multiple nods, as well as Anitta, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Karol G, ITZY, JID, Muni Long, Tems and Wet Leg, among others.

The 2022 VMAs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The show was first broadcast from that venue three years ago. For the third year in a row, the VMAs will simulcast on The CW Network, making the show available to an expanded broadcast audience, in addition to BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.

Beginning Tuesday, fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com. Voting closes Friday, Aug. 19 (except for best new artist).

Nominations for social categories, including group of the year and song of summer, will be announced at a later date.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers for the 2022 VMAs. Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.

Here’s the complete list of 2022 nominees:

Video of the year

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was“ – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Artist of the year

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

Song of the year

Adele – “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best new artist

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

Seventeen – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Push performance of the year

September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Best collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

Best pop

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records

Best hip-hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

Best rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records

Best alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

Best Latin

Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records

Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW

Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. – “For Anyone” – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records

Best K-pop

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment

LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

Video for good

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit

Stromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

Best metaverse performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Best longform video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Best cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Best direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Best art direction

Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Best visual effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

Best choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Best editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records