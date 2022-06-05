‘Euphoria’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Are Top Winners at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Full Winners List)

Euphoria, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Loki were the top winners at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which were presented at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. Vanessa Hudgens hosted the show.
Euphoria received four awards – best show, best performance in a show for star Zendaya, best fight and here for the hookup. Euphoria has received nine Emmy nods over the past two seasons. The HBO teen drama won three Emmys two years ago, including outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Zendaya and outstanding original music and lyrics for Labrinth.
Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was the top-grossing film released in 2021, won two key awards – best movie and best performance in a movie for star Tom Holland. Despite its popularity, the film received just one Oscar nod – best visual effects.
Loki, a first-year Disney+ series based on Marvel Comics, also won two awards – breakthrough performance for Sophia Di Martino and best team for its stars, Hiddleston, Di Martino and Owen Wilson. In winning for breakthrough performance, Di Martino beat an Oscar-winning performance – Ariana DeBose in West Side Story.
Daniel Radcliffe won best villain for The Lost City 10 years after he won best hero for playing Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2. Now that’s range.
The Batman, which was the third-most-nominated scripted program (after Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria), was shut out.
MTV made some changes to its Movie & TV Awards for 2022. Most notably, that show and a spinoff that it introduced last year, Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, aired on the same night. Last year, the two shows aired on successive nights.
Also, MTV added six new categories across the two shows, including two that have a strong music focus – best song and best music documentary.
In the best music documentary category, 19-year-old sensation Olivia Rodrigo (driving home 2 u, a SOUR film) beat the greatest group of all time, The Beatles (The Beatles: Get Back). The other nominees in the category were docs by Janet Jackson, Kanye West and Oasis.
“On My Way (Marry Me)” from the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me was a surprise winner for best song. It beat “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, a No. 1 hit on The Billboard Hot 100, and a song from the buzzy Euphoria (“Little Star”), among others. Lopez also received a special award, the Generation Award.
The show originated in 1992 as the MTV Movie Awards. It was renamed the MTV Movie & TV Awards for its 26th edition in 2017 to signify that it now honored work in television as well as film.
2022 Winners & Nominees: Scripted:
Best Movie
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
Best Show
WINNER: Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
Best Performance in a Movie
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
WINNER: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Performance in a Show
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria
Breakthrough Performance
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
WINNER: Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Best Comedic Performance
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
WINNER: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Best Team
WINNER: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Best Hero
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Villain
Colin Farrell – The Batman
WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Kiss
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
WINNER: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Fight
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Most Frightened Performance
WINNER: Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Here for the Hookup
WINNER: Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
Best Song
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
WINNER: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
Best Music Documentary
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back
Best Musical Moment (Social Only Category)
Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”
Cinderella: “Million to One”
Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”
Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”
Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”
WINNER: Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”
House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”
Halo: “Original Score”
Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”
Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”
Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”
Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”
West Side Story: “America”
Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”
Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted
RuPaul’s Drag Race and Selling Sunset were the top winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, hosted by Tayshia Adams, which aired immediately following the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
RuPaul’s Drag Race won best competition series and best fight for Bosco vs. Lady Camden. Selling Sunset won best docu-reality series and best reality star for Chrishell Stause.
Kelly Clarkson won best host for her daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, but the show itself lost best talk/topical show to a late-night gabfest, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Selena + Chef, a cooking show hosted by Selena Gomez that premiered on HBO Max in 2020, won best lifestyle show.
Bettheny Frankel was nominated for best reality return for The Big Shot with Bethenny, but lost to Paris Hilton for Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love. But Frankel won a special award, reality royalty.
Summer House, which was one of the three most-nominated unscripted programs (after RuPaul’s Drag Race and in a tie with Selling Sunset) was shut out.
Executive producers for both shows are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production, and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive for both shows.
2022 Winners & Nominees, Unscripted:
Best Competition Series
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
Best Talk /Topical Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Best Host
Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
WINNER: Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Best Docu-Reality Series
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
WINNER: Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Lifestyle Show
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
WINNER: Selena + Chef
Queer Eye
Best New Unscripted Series
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
WINNER: The D’Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
Best Reality Star
Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
WINNER: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
Best Reality Romance
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
WINNER: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best Fight
WINNER: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Best Reality Return
Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
WINNER: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Breakthrough Social Star
WINNER: Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok
Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram
Reality Royalty
WINNER: Bethenny Frankel