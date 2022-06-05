‘Euphoria’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Are Top Winners at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Full Winners List)

Zendaya attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on Jan. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Euphoria, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Loki were the top winners at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which were presented at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. Vanessa Hudgens hosted the show.

Euphoria received four awards – best show, best performance in a show for star Zendaya, best fight and here for the hookup. Euphoria has received nine Emmy nods over the past two seasons. The HBO teen drama won three Emmys two years ago, including outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Zendaya and outstanding original music and lyrics for Labrinth.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was the top-grossing film released in 2021, won two key awards – best movie and best performance in a movie for star Tom Holland. Despite its popularity, the film received just one Oscar nod – best visual effects.

Loki, a first-year Disney+ series based on Marvel Comics, also won two awards – breakthrough performance for Sophia Di Martino and best team for its stars, Hiddleston, Di Martino and Owen Wilson. In winning for breakthrough performance, Di Martino beat an Oscar-winning performance – Ariana DeBose in West Side Story.

Daniel Radcliffe won best villain for The Lost City 10 years after he won best hero for playing Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2. Now that’s range.

The Batman, which was the third-most-nominated scripted program (after Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria), was shut out.

MTV made some changes to its Movie & TV Awards for 2022. Most notably, that show and a spinoff that it introduced last year, Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, aired on the same night. Last year, the two shows aired on successive nights.

Also, MTV added six new categories across the two shows, including two that have a strong music focus – best song and best music documentary.

In the best music documentary category, 19-year-old sensation Olivia Rodrigo (driving home 2 u, a SOUR film) beat the greatest group of all time, The Beatles (The Beatles: Get Back). The other nominees in the category were docs by Janet Jackson, Kanye West and Oasis.

“On My Way (Marry Me)” from the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me was a surprise winner for best song. It beat “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, a No. 1 hit on The Billboard Hot 100, and a song from the buzzy Euphoria (“Little Star”), among others. Lopez also received a special award, the Generation Award.

The show originated in 1992 as the MTV Movie Awards. It was renamed the MTV Movie & TV Awards for its 26th edition in 2017 to signify that it now honored work in television as well as film.

2022 Winners & Nominees: Scripted:

Best Movie

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

WINNER: Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

Best Show

WINNER: Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Movie

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

WINNER: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Show

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria

Breakthrough Performance

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

WINNER: Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Best Comedic Performance

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

WINNER: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Best Team

WINNER: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Best Hero

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Villain

Colin Farrell – The Batman

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

WINNER: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Fight

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

WINNER: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Most Frightened Performance

WINNER: Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Here for the Hookup

WINNER: Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

Best Song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

WINNER: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

Best Music Documentary

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back

Best Musical Moment (Social Only Category)

Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”

Cinderella: “Million to One”

Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”

Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”

Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”

WINNER: Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”

House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”

Halo: “Original Score”

Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”

Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”

Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”

Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”

West Side Story: “America”

Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”

Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

RuPaul’s Drag Race and Selling Sunset were the top winners at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, hosted by Tayshia Adams, which aired immediately following the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

RuPaul’s Drag Race won best competition series and best fight for Bosco vs. Lady Camden. Selling Sunset won best docu-reality series and best reality star for Chrishell Stause.

Kelly Clarkson won best host for her daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, but the show itself lost best talk/topical show to a late-night gabfest, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Selena + Chef, a cooking show hosted by Selena Gomez that premiered on HBO Max in 2020, won best lifestyle show.

Bettheny Frankel was nominated for best reality return for The Big Shot with Bethenny, but lost to Paris Hilton for Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love. But Frankel won a special award, reality royalty.

Summer House, which was one of the three most-nominated unscripted programs (after RuPaul’s Drag Race and in a tie with Selling Sunset) was shut out.

Executive producers for both shows are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production, and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive for both shows.

2022 Winners & Nominees, Unscripted:

Best Competition Series

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

Best Talk /Topical Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Best Host

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

WINNER: Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Lifestyle Show

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

WINNER: Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

WINNER: The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

Best Reality Star

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

WINNER: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Best Reality Romance

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

WINNER: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Fight

WINNER: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Best Reality Return

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

WINNER: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher – Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Breakthrough Social Star

WINNER: Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

Reality Royalty

WINNER: Bethenny Frankel