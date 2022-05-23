Vanessa Hudgens to Host 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Vanessa Hudgens wears Moschino at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The annual event was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 2, 2022.

Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, June 5. Two years ago, Hudgens hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, which took the place of that year’s awards show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously announced, MTV made some changes to its Movie & TV Awards for 2022. Most notably, that show and a spinoff that it introduced last year, Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, will air on the same night. Last year, the two shows aired on successive nights — Sunday, May 16, and Monday, May 17. Leslie Jones hosted the Movie & TV Awards last year. Nikki Glaser hosted the Unscripted show.

Immediately following the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV will air the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, celebrating reality television, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Additional details for both events, including the Unscripted host, will be announced later this week.

Executive producers for both shows are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa WhiteWolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive for both events.

Fans were able to vote for their favorites across 26 gender-neutral categories at vote.mtv.com. Voting began on May 11 and closed on May 18.

The show originated as the MTV Movie Awards in 1992. It was renamed the MTV Movie & TV Awards for its 26th edition in 2017 to signify that it now honored work in television as well as film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was the top-grossing film released in 2021, led the pack of scripted nominees with seven nods. It was followed by Euphoria (six) and The Batman (four).

RuPaul’s Drag Race was the leader in unscripted shows, with four nods. It was followed by Selling Sunset and Summer House, with three nods each.

In addition to airing the two shows on the same night, instead of on successive nights, MTV is adding six new categories, including two that have a strong music focus – best song and best music documentary.

The two shows will air live on Sunday, June 5, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Both shows will simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 and will also air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries.

