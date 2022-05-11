Olivia Rodrigo Vies With the Beatles in 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations: Full List

MTV has made some changes to its Movie & TV Awards for 2022. Most notably, that show and a spinoff that it introduced last year, Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, will air on the same night, Sunday June 5. Last year, the two shows aired on successive nights — May 16 and May 17.

Also, MTV is adding six new categories across the two shows, including two that have a strong music focus – best song and best music documentary.

In the best music documentary category, 19-year-old sensation Olivia Rodrigo (driving home 2 u, a SOUR film) is competing with the greatest group of all time, The Beatles (The Beatles: Get Back). The other nominees in the category are docs by Janet Jackson, Kanye West and Oasis.

The nominees for best song are two tracks that were shortlisted for 2021 Oscar nods, but were passed over (“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect and “Just Look Up” from Don’t Look Up); one song that wasn’t submitted for a 2021 Oscar nod in favor of another song from the same film (“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto); a song from a 2022 film (“On My Way (Marry Me)” from the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me); and a song from a buzzy TV series (“Little Star” from Euphoria).

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was the top-grossing film released in 2021, led the pack of scripted nominees with seven nominations. It was followed by Euphoria (six) and The Batman (four).

RuPaul’s Drag Race was the leader in unscripted shows, with four nods. It was followed by Selling Sunset and Summer House, with three nods each.

Ariana DeBose, who won an Oscar for best supporting actress for West Side Story, is nominated for breakthrough performance, along with Alana Haim, who was widely praised for her lead performance in Licorice Pizza, though she wasn’t Oscar-nominated. The three other nominees are from TV shows — Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game) and Sophia Di Martino (Loki).

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are nominated for best talk/topical show, but Jimmy Kimmel Live! and perennial Emmy champ Last Week Tonight with John Oliver are not. The other nominees in the category are The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and two daytime shows, The Drew Barrymore Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show

Surprisingly, American Idol is nominated for best competition series, but The Voice is not.

The show originated in 1992 as the MTV Movie Awards. It was renamed the MTV Movie & TV Awards for its 26th edition in 2017 to signify that it now honored work in television as well as film.

Beginning Wednesday (May 11), fans can vote for their favorites across 26 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com. Voting ends on May 18 at 6 p.m. ET. The two shows will air live on Sunday, June 5 from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Executive producers for both shows are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive for both shows.

Complete List of 2022 Nominees, Scripted:

Best Song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

Best Movie

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

Best Show

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Movie

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Show

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria

Breakthrough Performance

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Best Comedic Performance

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Best Team

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Best Hero

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Villain

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Fight

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Most Frightened Performance

Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Here for the Hookup

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

Complete List Of 2022 Nominees, Unscripted:

Best Music Documentary

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back

Best Competition Series

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

Best Talk /Topical Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Best Host

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Lifestyle Show

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

Best Reality Star

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Best Reality Romance

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Fight

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Best Reality Return

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher – Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Breakthrough Social Star

Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram