Diplo and Swae Lee to Perform Song From ‘Elvis’ at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards 

Diplo and Swae Lee will take the stage at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday (June 5) for the first live televised performance of “Tupelo Shuffle.” The song is drawn from the upcoming Baz Luhrmann film Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his manager, Col. Tom Parker.

“Tupelo Shuffle” holds special significance for Diplo and Swae Lee, as Tupelo, Miss., is hometown to both musicians. It’s also Presley’s hometown. (Swae Lee was born in Inglewood, Calif., but was raised in Tupelo. Diplo and Presley were both born in Tupelo.)

The track features Gary Clark Jr., who plays Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup in the film, and Butler. It will appear on the film’s soundtrack, which is due June 24 (the same date as the film) via House of Iona/RCA Records. RCA was Presley’s label home since Nov. 20, 1955, when he signed his first contract with the label.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards airs live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, hosted by Tayshia Adams, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The latter show is a celebration of reality television.

As previously announced, Jennifer Lopez will receive the Generation Award, Jack Black will be honored with the Comedic Genius Award and DJ Snoopadelic (a.k.a. Snoop Dogg) will serve as house DJ for the evening.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the top nominee for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards with seven nods, followed by Euphoria (six) and The Batman (four).

RuPaul’s Drag Race is the top nominee for 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Unscripted with four nods, followed by Selling Sunset and Summer House, with three nods each.

Presenters for both events include:

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Awkwafina, Billy Eichner, Chase Sui Wonders, Chris Evans, Eduardo Franco, Glen Powell, Lana Condor, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Joe Keery, Joseph Quinn, Maria Bakalova, Pablo Schreiber, Rachel Sennott, Riley Keough, Sarah Shahi & Sydney Sweeney & more.

2022 Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted: Alex Hall, Ariana Madix, Brandi Marshall, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Chrishell Stause, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorinda Medley, Dorit Kemsley, Emma Hernan, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, James Kennedy, Jeremy Scott, Kathy Hilton, Kevin Kreider, Kim Lee, Kristin Cavallari, Kyle Richards, Lindsay Hubbard, Lisa Rinna, Melissa Gorga, Nick Viall, Nicole Richie, Paige Desorbo, Sheree Zampino, Sutton Stracke, Tami Roman, Tamra Judge, Taylor Armstrong, Teresa Giudice, Tom Sandoval, Tyler Stanaland & more.

Both events will simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Night, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and will air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries. The MTV Movie & TV Awards will additionally simulcast on The CW.

Executive producers for both shows are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive for both events.