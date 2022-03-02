Here’s the Date of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on Sunday, June 5, from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The event will be followed by MTV’s second annual Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on Monday, June 6, which celebrates reality television. Both events will also air on MTV internationally in 180 countries.

The MTV Movie Awards launched in 1992, eight years after the premiere of the network’s flagship awards show, the MTV Video Music Awards. The name was changed to the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2017. The second night, focusing on reality television, was added last year.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic, but otherwise has aired continuously since 1992. That makes this the 30th edition of the show.

This will be the show’s sixth time at the Barker Hanger, a popular site for awards shows. The show has always aired from a venue in the Los Angeles area.

No one would mistake the MTV Movie & TV Awards for the Oscars, but three films have won top honors at both shows: Titanic, Gladiator and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Five other winners of the movie of the year award at the MTV show were nominated for an Oscar for best picture: A Few Good Men, Pulp Fiction, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and Black Panther.

The Lord of the Rings is one of three franchises that have won multiple movie of the year awards at the MTV event. Four Twilight movies have walked off with the top honor, as have two Avengers movies.

Three TV shows have won best show at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Stranger Things (twice), Game of Thrones and WandaVision. Game of Thrones won an Emmy for outstanding drama series the same year it won the MTV award. Stranger Things was nominated for an Emmy in that category both years it won the MTV award.

Executive producers for both MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production. Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive for both events.

