Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Set to Co-Host 2022 MTV EMAs

Rita Ora and writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi will host the 2022 MTV EMAs, which are set to broadcast live from Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 13. Harry Styles is this year’s top nominee. Ora previously hosted the EMAs in 2017.

Ora reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014 as a featured artist on Iggy Azalea’s “Black Widow.” Waititi won both an Oscar and a Grammy for his work on the 2020 film Jojo Rabbit. His Oscar was for best adapted screenplay; his Grammy, for best compilation soundtrack for visual media.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special,” Ora said in a statement. “We’ve got it all at this year’s EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music!”

“Rita Ora is a long-time MTV/EMA favorite and together with the multi-talented Taika Waititi, we’re absolutely certain this powerhouse duo will set the stage for one electrifying night of global music celebration,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount, and chief content officer of music for Paramount+.

The 2022 MTV EMAs will broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries and on Pluto TV in select territories across the U.S., Latin America and Europe and Comedy Central in Germany on Nov. 13. It will be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning Nov. 14.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 17 gender-neutral categories at www.mtvema.com until Nov. 9, at 11:59 p.m. CET. There are two new categories this year — best longform video and best metaverse performance.

Gillmer and Richard Godfrey are executive producers of the 2022 MTV EMAs. Debbie Phillips and Chloe Mason are producers.