David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & More Set to Perform at 2022 MTV EMAs

Fans who tune into the 2022 MTV EMAs on Nov. 13 have an excellent chance of seeing David Guetta and Bebe Rexha perform their international hit “I’m Good (Blue),” which jumps from No. 16 to No. 14 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. MTV has announced that both stars are set to perform on the show, along with Ava Max, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi and Muse.

The 2022 MTV EMAs, hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, are set to air live from the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Five of these six acts are nominated for 2022 EMAs. Guetta is vying for best electronic and best collaboration with Rexha for “I’m Good (Blue).” Max is also up for best collaboration for “The Motto” with Tiësto.Gorillaz is nominated for best alternative. Muse is up for best rock.

Three of these acts have albums slated for release in the first half of 2023. Max’s sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors is due Jan. 27. Gorillaz’ eighth studio album Cracker Island is due Feb. 24. Capaldi’s sophomore album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent is due May 19. “Forget Me,” the first single from Capaldi’s album, dips from No. 95 to No. 99 on this week’s Hot 100. But it may very well turn around. The Scottish artist topped that chart in November 2019 with “Someone You Loved” and climbed as high as No. 9 in September 2020 with “Before You Go.”

Muse’s ninth studio album, Will of the People, debuted and peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 in September. It was the band’s sixth consecutive album to reach the top 15.The album did even better on the Official U.K. Albums chart, where it became the band’s seventh album to reach No. 1.

Rexha hosted the 2016 EMAs in Rotterdam. Max took home best push artist at the 2019 show. Capaldi is making his EMAs debut.

Muse are Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Gorillaz, created by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, currently consists of singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel Hobbs and guitarist Noodle.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

The 2022 MTV EMAs will broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries and on Pluto TV in select territories across the U.S., Latin America and Europe and Comedy Central in Germany on Nov. 13. The show will be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning Nov. 14.

Fans may vote for their favorites across 17 gender-neutral categories at www.mtvema.com until Nov. 9 at 11:59pm CET. There are two new categories this year, best longform video and best metaverse performance.

Bruce Gillmer and Richard Godfrey are executive producers of the 2022 MTV EMAs. Debbie Phillips and Chloe Mason are producers.