Watch All the 2022 MTV EMA Performances: Muse, Gorillaz, GAYLE & More

The 2022 MTV EMAs were held Sunday (Nov. 13) at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, and featured performances from several of the night’s nominees.

Performers included David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, who won best collaboration for “I’m Good (Blue)” (and Guetta also won best electronic); Muse, who won best rock; Gorillaz, who performed with Thundercat and won best alternative, and many more hitmakers.

The show also featured performances by Ava Max, Stormzy and Debbie, OneRepublic, GAYLE, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, SPINALL, Ayanna and Nasty C, and Kalush Orchestra. Armani White performed during the red carpet show.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi co-hosted the EMAs, where Taylor Swift was the top winner of the night, with four awards. Guetta, Nicki Minaj and SEVENTEEN each won two awards. See a full list of winners here.

Videos of the night’s performances will be added here as they become available from MTV’s official YouTube channels.

Tune in below:

Muse – “Will of the People”

Ava Max – “Million Dollar Baby”

Gorillaz feat. Thundercat – “Cracker Island”

OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried”

GAYLE – “abcdefu”

Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”

Tate McRae – “She’s All I Wanna Be”/”Uh Oh” Medley

SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C – “Power”

Armani White – “GOATED./Billie Eilish.” Medley