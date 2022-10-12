Harry Styles Leads 2022 MTV EMAs Nominations: Full List

Harry Styles is the top nominee for the 2022 MTV EMAs, with seven nods. Taylor Swift is a beat behind with six nods. Nicki Minaj and Rosalía each received five.
Female artists account for five of the six nominees for best artist. Adele, Beyoncé, Minaj, Rosalía and Swift are squaring off against Styles.
It’s the other way around in best live, where five male solo artists or groups (Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Styles, Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd) are facing one female star, Lady Gaga.
Oddly, two of the nominees for best artist are not nominated in their genre categories: Adele is not nominated for best pop, and Beyoncé is not nominated for best R&B.
There are two new categories this year — best longform video and best metaverse performance. While Swift may be the frontrunner for best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” there is strong competition, including the star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Wembley Stadium in London. The other nominees in the category are Foo Fighters, Rosalía and Stormzy.
This year sees 17 first-time nominees, including Chencho Corleone, Gayle and Stephen Sanchez, each of whom received two nods, as well as Dove Cameron, Doechii, Baby Keem, Kim Petras, Mae Muller, Saucy Santana, Shenseea, Summer Walker and Wet Leg, among others.
The EMAs’ 17 categories are all gender-neutral. Beginning Wednesday (Oct. 12), fans can vote for their favorites at mtvema.com until Nov. 9, at 11:59 p.m. CT.
The MTV EMAs 2022 will take place in Düsseldorf at PSD Bank Dome, marking the show’s sixth time in Germany. Bruce Gillmer and Richard Godfrey are executive producers. Debbie Phillips and Chloe Mason are producers.
The EMAs will broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries and on Pluto TV and Comedy Central in Germany on Nov. 13 and will be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning Nov. 14.
Here’s a complete list of nominees:
Best song
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
- Harry Styles – “As It Wa
- Jack Harlow – “First Class”
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Rosalía – “Despechá”
Best video
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
- Doja Cat – “Woman”
- Harry Styles – “As It Was”
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Best artist
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Harry Styles
- Nicki Minaj
- Rosalía
- Taylor Swift
Best new
- Baby Keem
- Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Seventeen
- Stephen Sanchez
- Tems
Best collaboration
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
- Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
- Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”
- Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”
Best live
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- The Weeknd
Best pop
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Best K-pop
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Itzy
- Lisa
- Seventeen
- Twice
Best Latin
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- J Balvin
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Best electronic
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- DJ Snake
- Marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- Tiësto
Best hip hop
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Best rock
- Foo Fighters
- Liam Gallagher
- Måneskin
- Muse
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Killers
Best alternative
- Gorillaz
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Tame Impala
- Twenty One Pilots
- Yungblud
Best R&B
- Chlöe
- Givēon
- H.E.R.
- Khalid
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Best longform video
- Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”
- Rosalía – “Motomami” (Rosalía TikTok live performance)
- Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”
- Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Video for good
- Ed Sheeran – “2step” (feat. Lil Baby)
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
- Latto – “P*ssy”
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
- Sam Smith – “Unholy” (feat. Kim Petras)
- Stromae – “Fils de joie”
Biggest fans
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Harry Styles
- Lady Gaga
- Nicki Minaj
- Taylor Swift
Best push
- Nessa Barrett
- Seventeen
- Mae Muller
- Gayle
- Shenseea
- Omar Apollo
- Wet Leg
- Muni Long
- Doechii
- Saucy Santana
- Stephen Sanchez
- JVKE
Best Metaverse performance
- BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
- BTS | Minecraft
- Charli XCX | Roblox
- Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox