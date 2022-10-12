Harry Styles Leads 2022 MTV EMAs Nominations: Full List

Harry Styles is the top nominee for the 2022 MTV EMAs, with seven nods. Taylor Swift is a beat behind with six nods. Nicki Minaj and Rosalía each received five.

Female artists account for five of the six nominees for best artist. Adele, Beyoncé, Minaj, Rosalía and Swift are squaring off against Styles.

It’s the other way around in best live, where five male solo artists or groups (Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Styles, Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd) are facing one female star, Lady Gaga.

Oddly, two of the nominees for best artist are not nominated in their genre categories: Adele is not nominated for best pop, and Beyoncé is not nominated for best R&B.

There are two new categories this year — best longform video and best metaverse performance. While Swift may be the frontrunner for best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” there is strong competition, including the star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Wembley Stadium in London. The other nominees in the category are Foo Fighters, Rosalía and Stormzy.

This year sees 17 first-time nominees, including Chencho Corleone, Gayle and Stephen Sanchez, each of whom received two nods, as well as Dove Cameron, Doechii, Baby Keem, Kim Petras, Mae Muller, Saucy Santana, Shenseea, Summer Walker and Wet Leg, among others.

The EMAs’ 17 categories are all gender-neutral. Beginning Wednesday (Oct. 12), fans can vote for their favorites at mtvema.com until Nov. 9, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

The MTV EMAs 2022 will take place in Düsseldorf at PSD Bank Dome, marking the show’s sixth time in Germany. Bruce Gillmer and Richard Godfrey are executive producers. Debbie Phillips and Chloe Mason are producers.

The EMAs will broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries and on Pluto TV and Comedy Central in Germany on Nov. 13 and will be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally beginning Nov. 14.

Here’s a complete list of nominees:

Best song

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles – “As It Wa

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Best video

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalía

Taylor Swift

Best new

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Seventeen

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Best collaboration

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”

Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”

Best live

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

Best pop

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best K-pop

BLACKPINK

BTS

Itzy

Lisa

Seventeen

Twice

Best Latin

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Rosalía

Shakira

Best electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Best hip hop

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best rock

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best alternative

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

Best R&B

Chlöe

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

Best longform video

Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”

Rosalía – “Motomami” (Rosalía TikTok live performance)

Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”

Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Video for good

Ed Sheeran – “2step” (feat. Lil Baby)

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Sam Smith – “Unholy” (feat. Kim Petras)

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

Biggest fans

BLACKPINK

BTS

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Best push

Nessa Barrett

Seventeen

Mae Muller

Gayle

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

Best Metaverse performance