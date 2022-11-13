Taylor Swift Is Top Winner at 2022 MTV EMAs: Full Winners List

Taylor Swift was the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, which were held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sunday (Nov. 13). Swift took four awards — best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”
This is Swift’s second win for best video. She won three years ago for her “ME!” collaboration with Brendon Urie.
Nicki Minaj, David Guetta and SEVENTEEN each won two awards. Minaj was awarded best song for “Super Freaky Girl” and best hip hop. Guetta won best collaboration for “I’m Good (Blue),” a collab with Bebe Rexha, and best electronic. SEVENTEEN won best new and best push.
Harry Styles, who was this year’s top nominee with seven nods, won just one award — best live. The category was reintroduced after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi co-hosted the show, which featured performances by several of the night’s winners — Guetta and Rexha, Muse (best rock) and Gorillaz (best alternative).
OneRepublic performed “I Ain’t Worried,” from the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, following a video introduction from the film’s star, Tom Cruise. The show also featured performances by Ava Max; Stormzy featuring Debbie; GAYLE; Lewis Capaldi; Tate McRae; SPINALL, Ayanna and Nasty C; Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, and Thundercat (who performed with Gorillaz).
Rising West Philadelphia rapper Armani White performed his hit “Billie Eilish.” during the EMA red carpet show.
There were two new categories this year — best longform video (which went to Swift) and best metaverse performance (which went to BLACKPINK).
Co-host Ora received a special award, best look ‘personal style.’
This year’s MTV EMA generation change award went to three Ukrainian women — Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yankovina — for fighting for the care and rights of those impacted by the humanitarian crisis in that country. MTV Entertainment Group selected the honorees in partnership with Choose Love, a humanitarian nonprofit that provides aid to, and advocacy for, refugees around the world. This award was launched in 2018. The recipients were honored during the MTV EMA red carpet show.
The show also featured appearances by Lauren Spencer Smith, David Hasselhoff, Julian Lennon and Sam Ryder, among others.
The MTV EMAs were broadcast on Nov. 13 across MTV’s global network in more than 170 countries and on Pluto TV in select territories across the U.S., Latin America and Europe, and on Comedy Central in Germany. It will be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally, beginning Nov. 14.
This year marked the show’s sixth time in Germany. Bruce Gillmer and Richard Godfrey were executive producers. Debbie Phillips and Chloe Mason were producers.
Here’s a complete list of nominees, with winners checked:
Best song
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Rosalía – “Despechá”
Best video
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Best artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
Rosalía
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best new
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
WINNER: Seventeen
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
Best collaboration
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
WINNER: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”
Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”
Best live
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
Best pop
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best K-pop
BLACKPINK
BTS
Itzy
WINNER: Lisa
Seventeen
Twice
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
Rosalía
Shakira
Best electronic
Calvin Harris
WINNER: David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Best hip hop
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Best rock
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
WINNER: Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best alternative
WINNER: Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Yungblud
Best R&B
WINNER: Chlöe
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
Best longform video
Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”
Rosalía – “Motomami” (Rosalía TikTok live performance)
Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Video for good
Ed Sheeran – “2step” (feat. Lil Baby)
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Latto – “P*ssy”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
WINNER: Sam Smith – “Unholy” (feat. Kim Petras)
Stromae – “Fils de joie”
Biggest fans
BLACKPINK
WINNER: BTS
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
Best push
Nessa Barrett
WINNER: Seventeen
Mae Muller
Gayle
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
Best Metaverse performance
WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox