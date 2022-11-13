Taylor Swift Is Top Winner at 2022 MTV EMAs: Full Winners List

Taylor Swift was the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, which were held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sunday (Nov. 13). Swift took four awards — best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

This is Swift’s second win for best video. She won three years ago for her “ME!” collaboration with Brendon Urie.

Nicki Minaj, David Guetta and SEVENTEEN each won two awards. Minaj was awarded best song for “Super Freaky Girl” and best hip hop. Guetta won best collaboration for “I’m Good (Blue),” a collab with Bebe Rexha, and best electronic. SEVENTEEN won best new and best push.

Harry Styles, who was this year’s top nominee with seven nods, won just one award — best live. The category was reintroduced after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi co-hosted the show, which featured performances by several of the night’s winners — Guetta and Rexha, Muse (best rock) and Gorillaz (best alternative).

OneRepublic performed “I Ain’t Worried,” from the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, following a video introduction from the film’s star, Tom Cruise. The show also featured performances by Ava Max; Stormzy featuring Debbie; GAYLE; Lewis Capaldi; Tate McRae; SPINALL, Ayanna and Nasty C; Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, and Thundercat (who performed with Gorillaz).

Rising West Philadelphia rapper Armani White performed his hit “Billie Eilish.” during the EMA red carpet show.

There were two new categories this year — best longform video (which went to Swift) and best metaverse performance (which went to BLACKPINK).

Co-host Ora received a special award, best look ‘personal style.’

This year’s MTV EMA generation change award went to three Ukrainian women — Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yankovina — for fighting for the care and rights of those impacted by the humanitarian crisis in that country. MTV Entertainment Group selected the honorees in partnership with Choose Love, a humanitarian nonprofit that provides aid to, and advocacy for, refugees around the world. This award was launched in 2018. The recipients were honored during the MTV EMA red carpet show.

The show also featured appearances by Lauren Spencer Smith, David Hasselhoff, Julian Lennon and Sam Ryder, among others.

The MTV EMAs were broadcast on Nov. 13 across MTV’s global network in more than 170 countries and on Pluto TV in select territories across the U.S., Latin America and Europe, and on Comedy Central in Germany. It will be available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally, beginning Nov. 14.

This year marked the show’s sixth time in Germany. Bruce Gillmer and Richard Godfrey were executive producers. Debbie Phillips and Chloe Mason were producers.

Here’s a complete list of nominees, with winners checked:

Best song

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Best video

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalía

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best new

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

WINNER: Seventeen

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Best collaboration

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

WINNER: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”

Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”

Best live

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

Best pop

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Best K-pop

BLACKPINK

BTS

Itzy

WINNER: Lisa

Seventeen

Twice

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Rosalía

Shakira

Best electronic

Calvin Harris

WINNER: David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Best hip hop

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Best rock

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

WINNER: Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best alternative

WINNER: Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

Best R&B

WINNER: Chlöe

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

Best longform video

Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”

Rosalía – “Motomami” (Rosalía TikTok live performance)

Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”

Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Video for good

Ed Sheeran – “2step” (feat. Lil Baby)

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

WINNER: Sam Smith – “Unholy” (feat. Kim Petras)

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

Biggest fans

BLACKPINK

WINNER: BTS

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Best push

Nessa Barrett

WINNER: Seventeen

Mae Muller

Gayle

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

Best Metaverse performance

WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox