Harry Styles, Little Simz & More Are Shortlisted for 2022 Mercury Prize

Harry Styles’ Harry’s House was shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize on Tuesday (July 26), along with 11 other albums by British artists, including Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might be Introvert, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under and an eponymous album by Wet Leg.

Harry’s House is expected to be a dominant player throughout the upcoming awards season. It is very likely to be nominated for album of the year at the Grammy Awards and British album of the year at the Brit Awards.

The Mercury Prize will be presented on Sept. 8 at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Tickets for the event are available for purchase here. Judges for this year’s Mercury Prize included such musicians as Jamie Cullum, Anna Calvi and Lanterns On The Lake’s Hazel Wilde, in addition to an array of broadcasters and critics.

The 12 shortlisted artists will each receive an album of the year trophy, with the overall winner also receiving a winner’s trophy and a cash prize. Arlo Parks won the 2021 Mercury Prize for her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, besting efforts by Celeste, rapper Ghetts and bands Alice Wolf and Mogwai, among others.

Here are the albums shortlisted for the 2022 Mercury Prize: