Here Are the 2022 MAMA Awards Winners: Full List (Updating)

Here are the winners for the first day of the ceremony.

Tomorrow X Together MAMA
Tomorrow X Together on the red carpet at the 2022 MAMA Awards. Courtesy of CJ ENM

The 2022 MAMA Awards — which takes place over two consecutive days — officially kicked off on Tuesday (Nov. 29) from Japan’s at the Kyocera Dome Osaka, and features some of the biggest and brightest stars in K-pop.

Jeon Somi, singer and former member of I.O.I, is hosting this year’s ceremony, and presented the first set of MAMA Awards, including the coveted Yogibo worldwide icon of the year award, and the fan-voted worldwide fans’ choice top 10 award.

BTS took home the icon of the year award, one of the show’s biggest honors, continuing their winning streak. The group has taken home the award each year since the category’s inception in 2018. In addition to the icon award, the septet also took home the worldwide fans’ choice top 10 award, a category rounded out by nine other artists, including BLACKPINK — the only female group who won in the category — TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids and more.

The winners of the other categories — including song of the year, artist of the year and best male and female group — will be announced on day two of the MAMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 30). See the full list of winners, which will continue to be updated, below.

Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Worldwide fans’ choice top 10:

  • Stray Kids
  • SEVENTEEN
  • TREASURE
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  • GOT7
  • PSY
  • NCT DREAM
  • ENHYPEN
  • BTS
  • BLACKPINK

Favorite New Artists:

  • IVE
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • NMIXX
  • Kep1er

Yogibo Chill Artist: Stray Kids

Favorite Asian Artist: JO1

