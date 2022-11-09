2022 MAMA Awards Unveil Second Round of Performers Including LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE & More

The 2022 MAMA Awards are set to take place later this month, and to further drum up anticipation for the K-pop awards ceremony — which is set to take place in Japan at the Osaka Kyocera Dome on Nov. 29-30 — the second set of performers for the two-day event were revealed on Wednesday (Nov. 9).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news (G)I-DLE Le Sserafim See latest videos, charts and news

The new set of performers will be split between two days — HYOLYN, Forestella, BIBI, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM and Street Man Fighter dance crews will take on the MAMA Awards on Nov. 29, while ZICO, Lim Young Woong, (G)I-DLE, NiziU, INI and NewJeans will hit the stage on Nov. 30.

Previously announced artists that are set to perform at the MAMAs include Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, JO1, Kep1er, ITZY, TREASURE, ENHYPEN and IVE; additional lineup and signature special stages will be unveiled at a later date.

The 2022 MAMA Awards shared the official list of nominees on Oct. 24. BTS‘ J-Hope racked up a total of six nominations for his work on Jack in the Box and his collaborative efforts with Crush on “Rush Hour,” while V and Jimin scored solo noms in the best OST (original sound tracks) and song of the year categories — V for “Christmas Tree” (Our Beloved Summer) and Jimin alongside Ha Sung-woon for “With You” (Our Blues). BTS as a group earned five noms in the best male group, best vocal performance group and song of the year for “Yet to Come,” as well as artist of the year and worldwide fans’ choice top 10.

BLACKPINK also earned five nominations for this year’s MAMAs in the best female group, best dance performance female group and song of the year (“Pink Venom”), as well as artist of the year and worldwide fans’ choice top 10. Other artists who secured recognition for this year’s MAMAs include NCT Dream (five), SEVENTEEN (five), Stray Kids (five), IVE (five), NCT 127 (three), TWICE (three) and ITZY (three).