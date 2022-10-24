BTS, J-Hope, BLACKPINK & More Nominated for 2022 MAMA Awards

The best acts in K-pop — and their respective fan armies — are gearing up to battle it out at the 2022 MAMA Awards. The MAMAs announced its list of nominees for the 2022 ceremony on Monday (Oct. 24), which includes BTS, BLACKPINK and other popular K-pop acts vying for awards this year.
BTS racked up five nominations for the group, but also saw separate nominations for some of its individual members. The septet earned nods in the best male group, best vocal performance group and song of the year for “Yet to Come,” as well as artist of the year and worldwide fans’ choice top 10.
J-Hope earned six solo nominations in the artist of the year, best male artist, best hip-hop and urban music and song of the year for “MORE” from Jack in the Box, as well as best collaboration for “Rush Hour” with Crush, which also earned a song of the year nomination. V and Jimin also netted solo noms in the best OST (original sound tracks) and song of the year categories — V for “Christmas Tree” (Our Beloved Summer) and Jimin alongside Ha Sung-woon for “With You” (Our Blues).
BLACKPINK, still fresh off the release of its second studio album Born Pink, netted a total of five nominations in the best female group, best dance performance female group and song of the year “Pink Venom,” as well as artist of the year and worldwide fans’ choice top 10.
Other artists who secured recognition for this year’s MAMAs include NCT Dream (five), SEVENTEEN (five), Stray Kids (five), IVE (five), NCT 127 (three), TWICE (three), and ITZY (three).
The 2022 MAMA Awards are set to take place in Japan at the Osaka Kyocera Dome Nov. 29-30. Fans can vote for who they want to win the worldwide fans’ choice top 10 on the MAMA website. Voting ends Nov. 4 at 10:59 a.m. ET (11:59 p.m. KT).
See the full list of nominees for the 2022 MAMA Awards below.
Best New Female Artist
IVE
Kep1er
LE SSERAFIM
NewJeans
NMIXX
Yena (Choi Ye Na)
Best New Male Artist
ATBO
TEMPEST
TNX
Xdinary Heroes
YOUNITE
Best Female Artist
IU
Miyeon
Nayeon
Seulgi
Taeyeon
Best Male Artist
J-Hope
Kang Daniel
Lim Young Woong
PSY
Zico
Best Female Group
(G)I-DLE
aespa
BLACKPINK
ITZY
Red Velvet
TWICE
Best Male Group
BTS
ENHYPEN
NCT DREAM
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TXT
Best Vocal Performance Solo
IU – “Drama”
Kim Min Seok – “Drunken Confession”
Lee Mujin – “When it snows” (feat. Heize)
Lim Young Woong – “Our Blues Our Life”
Taeyeon – “INVU”
Best Vocal Performance Group
BIGBANG – “Still Life”
BTS – “Yet To Come”
Davichi – “Fanfare”
ENHYPEN – “Polaroid Love”
WINNER – “I LOVE U”
Best Band Performance
JANNABI – “GRIPPIN’THEGREEN”
Jaurim – “STAY WITH ME”
LUCY – “PLAY”
The Black Skirts – “My Little Lambs”
Xdinary Heroes – “Happy Death Day”
Best Dance Performance Solo
Jessi – “ZOOM”
Nayeon – “POP!”
PSY – “That That” (prod. & feat. Suga)
Sunmi – “Heart Burn”
Yena – “SMILEY” (feat. BIBI)
Best Dance Performance Male Group
NCT 127 – “2 Baddies”
NCT DREAM – “Glitch Mode”
SEVENTEEN – “HOT”
Stray Kids – “MANIAC”
TXT – “Good Boy Gone Bad”
TREASURE – “JIKJIN”
Best Dance Performance Female Group
(G)I-DLE – “TOMBOY”
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
IVE – “LOVE DIVE”
LE SSERAFIM – “FEARLESS”
NewJeans – “Attention”
Red Velvet – “Feel My Rhythm”
Best OST
10CM – “Drawer” (“Our Beloved Summer” OST)
Jimin, Ha Sung Woon – “With You” (“Our Blues” OST)
MeloMance – “Love, Maybe” (“A Business Proposal” OST)
V – “Christmas Tree” (“Our Beloved Summer” OST)
Wonstein – “Your Existence” (“Twenty Five, Twenty One” OST)
Best Collaboration
10CM, BIG Naughty – “Just 10 centimeters”
Crush – “Rush Hour” (feat. J-Hope)
Loco, Hwasa – “Somebody!”
PSY – “That That” (prod. & feat. Suga)
Woo Won Jae, meenoi – “Ghosting” (prod. CODE KUNST)
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
BE’O – “Counting Stars” (feat. Beenzino)
BIG Naughty – “Beyond Love” (feat. 10CM)
J-Hope – “MORE”
Jay Park – “GANADARA” (feat. IU)
Zico – “Freak”
Song of the Year
10CM – “Drawer”
10CM, BIG Naughty – “Just 10 centimeters”
BE’O – “Counting Stars” (feat. Beenzino)
BIGBANG – “Still Life”
BIG Naughty – “Beyond Love” (feat. 10CM)
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
BTS – “Yet To Come”
Crush – “Rush Hour” (feat. J-Hope)
Davichi – “Fanfare”
ENHYPEN – “Polaroid Love”
(G)I-DLE – “TOMBOY”
IU – “Drama”
IVE – “LOVE DIVE”
JANNABI – “GRIPPIN’THEGREEN”
Jaurim – “STAY WITH ME”
Jay Park – “GANADARA” (feat. IU)
Jessi – “ZOOM”
J-Hope – “MORE”
Jimin, Ha Sung Woon – “With You”
Kim Min Seok – “Drunken Confession”
LE SSERAFIM – “FEARLESS”
Lee Mujin – “When it snows” (feat. Heize)
Lim Young Woong – “Our Blues Our Life”
Loco, Hwasa – “Somebody!”
LUCY – “PLAY”
MeloMance – “Love, Maybe”
Nayeon – “POP!”
NCT 127 – “2 Baddies”
NCT DREAM – “Glitch Mode”
NewJeans – “Attention”
PSY – “That That” (prod. & feat. Suga)
Red Velvet – “Feel My Rhythm”
SEVENTEEN – “HOT”
Stray Kids – “MANIAC”
Sunmi – “Heart Burn”
Taeyeon – “INVU”
The Black Skirts – “My Little Lambs”
TREASURE – “JIKJIN”
TXT – “Good Boy Gone Bad”
V – “Christmas Tree”
WINNER – “I LOVE U”
Wonstein – “Your Existence”
Woo Won Jae, meenoi – “Ghosting” (prod. CODE KUNST)
Xdinary Heroes – “Happy Death Day”
Yena – “SMILEY” (feat. BIBI)
Zico – “Freak”
Artist of the Year
aespa
ATBO
BLACKPINK
BTS
ENHYPEN
(G)I-DLE
ITZY
IU
IVE
J-Hope
Kang Daniel
Kep1er
LE SSERAFIM
Lim Young Woong
Miyeon
Nayeon
NCT DREAM
NewJeans
NMIXX
PSY
Red Velvet
Seulgi
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
Taeyeon
TEMPEST
TNX
TWICE
TXT
Xdinary Heroes
Yena
YOUNITE
Zico
Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10
aespa
ASTRO
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
Billlie
BLACKPINK
Brave Girls
BTOB
BTS
Chungha
Crush
Dreamcatcher
ENHYPEN
EVERGLOW
fromis_9
(G)I-DLE
Girls’ Generation
GOT7
ITZY
IU
IVE
Jay Park
Jessi
Jo Yu Ri
Kai
Kang Daniel
KARD
Kep1er
LE SSERAFIM
LOONA
MAMAMOO
MONSTA X
NCT 127
NCT DREAM
NewJeans
NMIXX
ONEUS
PENTAGON
PSY
Red Velvet
SEVENTEEN
STAYC
Stray Kids
Sunmi
THE BOYZ
TREASURE
TWICE
TXT
WINNER
Yena