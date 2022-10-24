BTS, J-Hope, BLACKPINK & More Nominated for 2022 MAMA Awards

The best acts in K-pop — and their respective fan armies — are gearing up to battle it out at the 2022 MAMA Awards. The MAMAs announced its list of nominees for the 2022 ceremony on Monday (Oct. 24), which includes BTS, BLACKPINK and other popular K-pop acts vying for awards this year.

BTS racked up five nominations for the group, but also saw separate nominations for some of its individual members. The septet earned nods in the best male group, best vocal performance group and song of the year for “Yet to Come,” as well as artist of the year and worldwide fans’ choice top 10.

J-Hope earned six solo nominations in the artist of the year, best male artist, best hip-hop and urban music and song of the year for “MORE” from Jack in the Box, as well as best collaboration for “Rush Hour” with Crush, which also earned a song of the year nomination. V and Jimin also netted solo noms in the best OST (original sound tracks) and song of the year categories — V for “Christmas Tree” (Our Beloved Summer) and Jimin alongside Ha Sung-woon for “With You” (Our Blues).

BLACKPINK, still fresh off the release of its second studio album Born Pink, netted a total of five nominations in the best female group, best dance performance female group and song of the year “Pink Venom,” as well as artist of the year and worldwide fans’ choice top 10.

Other artists who secured recognition for this year’s MAMAs include NCT Dream (five), SEVENTEEN (five), Stray Kids (five), IVE (five), NCT 127 (three), TWICE (three), and ITZY (three).

The 2022 MAMA Awards are set to take place in Japan at the Osaka Kyocera Dome Nov. 29-30. Fans can vote for who they want to win the worldwide fans’ choice top 10 on the MAMA website. Voting ends Nov. 4 at 10:59 a.m. ET (11:59 p.m. KT).

See the full list of nominees for the 2022 MAMA Awards below.

Best New Female Artist

IVE

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Yena (Choi Ye Na)



Best New Male Artist

ATBO

TEMPEST

TNX

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE



Best Female Artist

IU

Miyeon

Nayeon

Seulgi

Taeyeon



Best Male Artist

J-Hope

Kang Daniel

Lim Young Woong

PSY

Zico

Best Female Group

(G)I-DLE

aespa

BLACKPINK

ITZY

Red Velvet

TWICE



Best Male Group

BTS

ENHYPEN

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TXT



Best Vocal Performance Solo

IU – “Drama”

Kim Min Seok – “Drunken Confession”

Lee Mujin – “When it snows” (feat. Heize)

Lim Young Woong – “Our Blues Our Life”

Taeyeon – “INVU”



Best Vocal Performance Group

BIGBANG – “Still Life”

BTS – “Yet To Come”

Davichi – “Fanfare”

ENHYPEN – “Polaroid Love”

WINNER – “I LOVE U”

Best Band Performance

JANNABI – “GRIPPIN’THEGREEN”

Jaurim – “STAY WITH ME”

LUCY – “PLAY”

The Black Skirts – “My Little Lambs”

Xdinary Heroes – “Happy Death Day”

Best Dance Performance Solo

Jessi – “ZOOM”

Nayeon – “POP!”

PSY – “That That” (prod. & feat. Suga)

Sunmi – “Heart Burn”

Yena – “SMILEY” (feat. BIBI)

Best Dance Performance Male Group

NCT 127 – “2 Baddies”

NCT DREAM – “Glitch Mode”

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

TXT – “Good Boy Gone Bad”

TREASURE – “JIKJIN”

Best Dance Performance Female Group

(G)I-DLE – “TOMBOY”

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

IVE – “LOVE DIVE”

LE SSERAFIM – “FEARLESS”

NewJeans – “Attention”

Red Velvet – “Feel My Rhythm”

Best OST

10CM – “Drawer” (“Our Beloved Summer” OST)

Jimin, Ha Sung Woon – “With You” (“Our Blues” OST)

MeloMance – “Love, Maybe” (“A Business Proposal” OST)

V – “Christmas Tree” (“Our Beloved Summer” OST)

Wonstein – “Your Existence” (“Twenty Five, Twenty One” OST)

Best Collaboration

10CM, BIG Naughty – “Just 10 centimeters”

Crush – “Rush Hour” (feat. J-Hope)

Loco, Hwasa – “Somebody!”

PSY – “That That” (prod. & feat. Suga)

Woo Won Jae, meenoi – “Ghosting” (prod. CODE KUNST)



Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

BE’O – “Counting Stars” (feat. Beenzino)

BIG Naughty – “Beyond Love” (feat. 10CM)

J-Hope – “MORE”

Jay Park – “GANADARA” (feat. IU)

Zico – “Freak”

Song of the Year

10CM – “Drawer”

10CM, BIG Naughty – “Just 10 centimeters”

BE’O – “Counting Stars” (feat. Beenzino)

BIGBANG – “Still Life”

BIG Naughty – “Beyond Love” (feat. 10CM)

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

BTS – “Yet To Come”

Crush – “Rush Hour” (feat. J-Hope)

Davichi – “Fanfare”

ENHYPEN – “Polaroid Love”

(G)I-DLE – “TOMBOY”

IU – “Drama”

IVE – “LOVE DIVE”

JANNABI – “GRIPPIN’THEGREEN”

Jaurim – “STAY WITH ME”

Jay Park – “GANADARA” (feat. IU)

Jessi – “ZOOM”

J-Hope – “MORE”

Jimin, Ha Sung Woon – “With You”

Kim Min Seok – “Drunken Confession”

LE SSERAFIM – “FEARLESS”

Lee Mujin – “When it snows” (feat. Heize)

Lim Young Woong – “Our Blues Our Life”

Loco, Hwasa – “Somebody!”

LUCY – “PLAY”

MeloMance – “Love, Maybe”

Nayeon – “POP!”

NCT 127 – “2 Baddies”

NCT DREAM – “Glitch Mode”

NewJeans – “Attention”

PSY – “That That” (prod. & feat. Suga)

Red Velvet – “Feel My Rhythm”

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

Sunmi – “Heart Burn”

Taeyeon – “INVU”

The Black Skirts – “My Little Lambs”

TREASURE – “JIKJIN”

TXT – “Good Boy Gone Bad”

V – “Christmas Tree”

WINNER – “I LOVE U”

Wonstein – “Your Existence”

Woo Won Jae, meenoi – “Ghosting” (prod. CODE KUNST)

Xdinary Heroes – “Happy Death Day”

Yena – “SMILEY” (feat. BIBI)

Zico – “Freak”

Artist of the Year

aespa

ATBO

BLACKPINK

BTS

ENHYPEN

(G)I-DLE

ITZY

IU

IVE

J-Hope

Kang Daniel

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

Lim Young Woong

Miyeon

Nayeon

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

PSY

Red Velvet

Seulgi

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Taeyeon

TEMPEST

TNX

TWICE

TXT

Xdinary Heroes

Yena

YOUNITE

Zico



Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10

aespa

ASTRO

ATEEZ

BIGBANG

Billlie

BLACKPINK

Brave Girls

BTOB

BTS

Chungha

Crush

Dreamcatcher

ENHYPEN

EVERGLOW

fromis_9

(G)I-DLE

Girls’ Generation

GOT7

ITZY

IU

IVE

Jay Park

Jessi

Jo Yu Ri

Kai

Kang Daniel

KARD

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

LOONA

MAMAMOO

MONSTA X

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

ONEUS

PENTAGON

PSY

Red Velvet

SEVENTEEN

STAYC

Stray Kids

Sunmi

THE BOYZ

TREASURE

TWICE

TXT

WINNER

Yena