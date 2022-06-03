For King & Country Takes Top Honors at 2022 K-Love Fan Awards (Full Winners List)

for KING & COUNTRY led the trophy talley with triple wins during tonight’s broadcast of the fan-fueled 9th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards.

For King & Country won three awards at the 2022 K-LOVE Fan Awards, which aired on TBN on Friday (June 3). The show, co-hosted by Matthew West and Tauren Wells, was taped live at the Opry House in Nashville on May 29.

In addition to co-hosting, West was also a big winner on the night, taking the award for male artist of the year.

The K-LOVE Fan Awards’ stated mission is to celebrate and promote artists, athletes, authors and entertainers “who engage and impact popular culture for Jesus Christ.” The awards are in their ninth year.

For King & Country won artist of the year, song of the year (“For God Is With Us”) and group/duo of the year. The brother duo, consisting of Joel and Luke Smallbone, has recorded collaborations with such top names as Dolly Parton, Timbaland, Tori Kelly, Lecrae and Need to Breathe.

Newcomer Anne Wilson received two awards — female artist of the year and breakout single of the year (“My Jesus”). Wilson, who was born in Lexington, Ky., is just 20.

Michael W. Smith, best known for his 1991 smash “Place in This World,” a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, received the book impact award for The Way of the Father.

Katy Nichole received her first K-LOVE Fan Award (from her first nomination) for worship song of the year (“In Jesus Name (God of Possible)”). Sadie Robertson Huff won the inaugural podcast of the year award for “Whoa That’s Good.” American Underdog was the film impact winner. Tim Tebow won the sports impact award.

For King & Country, Wilson and West also performed on the show, as did CAIN, Chris Tomlin, Elevation Worship, Katy Nichole, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, and TobyMac.

The show also featured collaborative performances by Blanca with Dante Bowe, CeCe Winans with Lauren Daigle, Jonathan Traylor with Jordan Feliz, Kirk Franklin with Maverick City Music, and Riley Clemmons with country star Walker Hayes.

Presenters included Danny Gokey, Jimmie Allen, Mac Powell, Matt Maher, Mike Weaver, Sadie Robertson Huff, The Skit Guys, and Rebecca St. James (the sister of Joel and Luke Smallbone), who was joined by her (and their) mother, Helen Smallbone.

Following its broadcast on TBN, the show is streaming on the TBN app. The annual awards show is a John Sanders LLC production.

The taping of the awards show on Sunday May 29 capped a weekend of live events, including a songwriter’s showcase hosted by Steven Curtis Chapman, and a worship service with Brandon Lake, Pat Barrett and Phil Wickham.

K-LOVE is listener-supported and delivers Christian music through its almost 600 signals across 50 states, the K-LOVE App, smart devices, klove.com, and K-LOVE On Demand.

Here’s a complete list of 2022 K-LOVE fan award winners:

Artist of the year: For King & Country

Male artist of the year: Matthew West

Female artist of the year: Anne Wilson

Group/duo of the year: For King & Country

Breakout single: Anne Wilson – “My Jesus”

Song of the year: For King & Country – “For God Is With Us”

Worship song of the year: Katy Nichole – “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)”

Film impact: American Underdog

Book impact: Michael W. Smith – The Way of the Father

Sports impact: Tim Tebow

Podcast of the year: Sadie Robertson Huff – “Whoa That’s Good”