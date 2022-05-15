Shawn Mendes, Charlotte Cardin Honored at 2022 Juno Awards: Full Winners List

Shawn Mendes performs onstage at the Samsung Galaxy + Billboard Stage at SXSW at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas on March 19, 2022.

Shawn Mendes and Charlotte Cardin took key honors at the 2022 Juno Awards, which were held at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Sunday, May 15.

Mendes won the Tik Tok Juno fan choice award and also received an international achievement award. This brings his collection of Juno Awards to 13. Mendes won single of the year three years running from 2018-20 with “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “In My Blood” and “Señorita,” a collab with then-girlfriend Camila Cabello. Only Justin Bieber has won the fan choice award as many or more times. The Bieb has won that fan-voted award five times.

Cardin took album of the year for her debut, Phoenix, which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. It’s the first debut album to win in this marquee category since Billy Talent’s Billy Talent in 2005. It’s just the third debut album by a female artist to win in this category in the history of the Juno Awards. The first two were Alannah Myles’ Alannah Myles (1990) and Avril Lavigne’s Let Go (2003).

Cardin won three awards — artist of the year, single of the year for “Meaningless” and pop album of the year for Phoenix — on May 14 at the Juno Awards’ “Opening Night Awards,” where the bulk of the awards were presented. (It’s similar to the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony, at which the bulk of their awards are presented.)

Arkells won group of the year for the fifth time, which puts the band in a tie with Blue Rodeo for the most wins in the history of the category.

Haviah Mighty’s Stock Exchange was the first winner of rap album/EP of the year. The Junos introduced an award for rap recording of the year in 1991, but this year it was split into two categories — rap album/EP of the year and rap single of the year.

Deborah Cox was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Cox, best known for her 1998 R&B smash “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here,” is the first Black female artist to receive that honor.

Cardin, Arkells, Haviah Mighty and Cox all performed on the show, as did Arcade Fire, Lavigne, bbno$, DJ Shub & Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Mustafa and Tesher. Mendes also made a special appearance to collect his prizes.

Simu Liu, star of the box-office smash Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, hosted the show, which was the first in-person Juno Awards since 2019. It also marked the first time the Junos have been held at an outdoor venue.

Bieber, who went 0-8 at the Grammys last month, went 0-5 at the Junos. Pressa, a rapper and singer from Toronto, also went home empty-handed from the Junos, going 0-4. With any luck, there will be other nights for both of these artists.

Here’s the full list of winners from the Opening Night Awards.

The list of the eight awards that were presented on the prime-time Juno Awards telecast is below:

Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Deborah Cox

International achievement award: Shawn Mendes

MusiCounts teacher of the year award: Darren Hamilton

Album of the year

WINNER: Phoenix, Charlotte Cardin, Cult Nation*The Orchard

Dangerous Levels of Introspection, JP Saxe, Arista*Sony

Justice, Justin Bieber, Def Jam*Universal

Wonder, Shawn Mendes, Island*Universal

Too Young to Be Sad, Tate McRae, RCA*Sony

TikTok Juno fan choice

347aidan, Columbia *Sony

bbno$, bbno$ *mtheory

Charlotte Cardin, Cult Nation *The Orchard

Forest Blakk, Atlantic

Jessia, Republic *Universal

Justin Bieber, Def Jam *Universal

Loud Luxury, Armada *Sony

Pressa, Sony

WINNER: Shawn Mendes, Island *Universal

The Weeknd, XO *Universal

Group of the year

WINNER: Arkells, Arkells Music*Universal

Loud Luxury, Armada*Sony

Mother Mother, Warner

The Reklaws, Starseed Entertainment*Vydia

Valley, Universal

Rap album/EP of the year

Belly, See You Next Wednesday, XO*Roc Nation

WINNER: Haviah Mighty, Stock Exchange, Mighty Gang*Foundation Media

Nav, Emergency Tsunami, XO*Republic

Northsidebenji, The Extravagant Collection, NRTHRN

Pressa, Gardner Express (Deluxe)

Breakthrough artist of the year

347aidan, Columbia*Sony

Faouzia, Warner

WINNER: Jessia, Republic*Universal

Pressa, Sony

Tesher, Capitol Records*Universal