Arcade Fire Set to Perform at 2022 Juno Awards

Win Butler of Arcade Fire performs on stage during the 2018 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 25, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada.

Arcade Fire is set to perform at the 2022 Juno Awards, which will be held at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Sunday, May 15. It will be the band’s fourth Junos performance, its first since it opened the 2018 show with “Everything Now.” This will be the band’s first Junos performance since founding member Will Butler left the group at the end of last year.

Butler is featured on the band’s sixth studio album WE, which is due on May 6.

Arcade Fire are 11-time Juno Award winners. They have won album of the year three times, for The Suburbs (2011), Reflektor (2014) and Everything Now (2018). (All three of those albums also topped the Billboard 200.) Celine Dion and Michael Bublé are the other artists with three album of the year wins at the Junos.

The Suburbs also won a Grammy for album of the year, marking only the third time a Canadian artist has won album of the year at the Grammys. The first two Canadian artists to win were Alanis Morissette (Jagged Little Pill) and Dion (Falling Into You)

On March 19, Butler announced he had left Arcade Fire at the end of 2021, stating “there was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed — and the band has changed — over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”

The remaining members of Arcade Fire are Win Butler (Will’s older brother), Régine Chassagne (Win’s wife), Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara.

Actor Simu Liu is set to host the 51st Juno Awards, which will be the first in-person edition of the show since 2019. Liu is a Canadian actor and stuntman best known for portraying Shang-Chi in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Juno Week 2022 will be hosted in Toronto from May 9-15, culminating in the Juno Awards broadcast. Produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company), the Juno Awards will be broadcast live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos.

Tickets are on-sale now at ticketmaster.ca/junos.