Allison Russell Wins Big at 2022 International Folk Music Awards: Full Winners List

Allison Russell won both artist of the year and album of the year at the 2022 International Folk Music Awards, which were presented Wednesday (May 18), the opening night of the 34th annual Folk Alliance International Conference in Kansas City, Mo.

Russell took album of the year for her first solo album, Outside Child, which has been an awards magnet in recent months. Last November, it was nominated for a Grammy for best Americana album. On Saturday, it won a Juno Award in Russell’s native Canada for contemporary roots album of the year. On Monday, it became an Americana Honors & Awards nominee for album of the year.

Crys Matthews’ “Changemakers” garnered song of the year honors. Matthews performed on the show, as did fellow nominees John Smith and Diana Jones. The show opened with a song by gospel artist Isaac Cates & Ordained.

Accordionist Flaco Jiménez, the late songwriter and interpreter Nanci Griffith, and Denver-based folk music center Swallow Hill Music were this year’s recipients of the Elaine Weissman lifetime achievement awards. The awards are presented each year to honor the cultural impact of legendary folk music figures.

Jason Mraz, known for his attention to conservation, human rights and LGBTQIA+ issues, received The People’s Voice Award, which is presented to an individual who “unabashedly embraces social and political commentary in their creative work and public careers.” Past recipients include Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Ani DiFranco and Bruce Cockburn.

On receiving the award, Mraz said, “I was a little shy at first, thinking I’m too young for this award, that I haven’t done or said enough. Then I realized those thoughts and feelings never go away, that nagging thought that I haven’t done enough. But it’s that nagging thought that’s an indication that we still have energy to give and want to and will.”

Mali Obomsawin, a Smithsonian Folkways Recordings artist, member of the band Lula Wiles and journalist, received the Rising Tide Award. The award was launched in 2021 to celebrate a new generation (under age 30) artist who inspires others by embodying the values and ideals of the folk community.

The 2022 recipients of the Spirit of Folk Awards included musician, educator and documentary producer Eugene Rodriguez of Los Cenzontles; composer, producer, performing artist and Louisiana Red Hot Records vice president and head of A&R Lilli Lewis; NPR Tiny Desk contest winner, musician and disability rights activist Gaelynn Lea; Canadian Live Music Association president & CEO Erin Benjamin; Bolivian-American multi-instrumentalist, composer and instrument maker Amado Espinoza; and Sound Diplomacy founder Shain Shapiro. These awards are presented to honor people and organizations actively involved in the promotion and preservation of folk music.

Colorado-based Planet Bluegrass received the Clearwater Award, which is presented to a festival that prioritizes environmental stewardship and demonstrates public leadership in sustainable event production.

Angela Page and Dr. Johnathan Øverby were inducted into the Folk DJ Hall of Fame, which was established to recognize radio DJs who have made outstanding contributions to the preservation, promotion and presentation of folk music. Page has hosted Folk Plus since the early 1990s on hydro-powered WJFF 90.5 FM Radio Catskill in Jeffersonville, N.Y. Dr. Øverby is a DJ and Wisconsin Public Radio host and a noted ethnomusicologist and scholar.

Folk Alliance International was founded in 1989. Its more than 3,000 members constitute a worldwide community of artists, agents, managers, labels, publicists, arts administrators, venues, festivals and concert series presenters.

Folk Alliance International produces the world’s largest conference for the folk music industry, the Folk Alliance International Conference; the International Folk Music Awards; an artist-in-residence program; the Folk ExChange market development program; the Ethno USA gathering (on behalf of JM International); community outreach; and a Finest Folk concert series.

Folk Alliance International defines folk broadly as “the music of the people” (reflective of any community they are from), and programs a diverse array of sub genres including Appalachian, Americana, blues, bluegrass, Celtic, Cajun, global roots, hip-hop, old-time, singer-songwriter, spoken word, traditional, zydeco, and various fusions.

Here are the winners in key categories:

Artist of the year

The Longest Johns

Kalani Pe’a

WINNER: Allison Russell

Arooj Aftab

John Francis Flynn

Album of the year

They’re Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Wary + Strange, Amythyst Kiah

Un Canto por México, Vol. 2, Natalia Lafourcade

WINNER: Outside Child, Allison Russell

The Fray, John Smith

Song of the year

“On Solid Ground,” Reggie Harris

“Painted Blue,” Sarah Jarosz

“We Believe You,” Diana Jones

“Call Me A Fool,” Valerie June

WINNER: “Changemakers,” Crys Matthews