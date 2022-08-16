Selena Gomez, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated for 2022 Imagen Awards

Selena Gomez attends Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez was passed over for an Emmy nomination in July for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her hit series Only Murders in the Building, but she is nominated for best actress – comedy (television) in the 37th annual Imagen Awards, which recognize the work of top Latino talent.

The nominees for best feature film are Encanto, In the Heights, Language Lessons, Spirit Untamed and West Side Story.

Ariana DeBose, who won an Oscar in March for best supporting actress for her performance in the remake of West Side Story, is nominated here for best actress – feature film. The film and its director Steven Spielberg, also Oscar-nominated, are also in contention here.

Encanto is the only film nominated in both of the music categories — best music composition for film or television (Lin-Manuel Miranda and Germaine Franco) and best music supervision for film or television (Tom MacDougall).

Selena: The Series, about the rising Tejano music star who was killed in 1995 at age 23, is nominated for best primetime program – drama, along with Chicago Fire, El Reino, Euphoria, Now & Then and Promised Land.

Nominations were announced on Monday, Aug. 15, by Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) and Karrie Martin Lachney (Gentefied). Nominees are determined by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latino community leaders.

The Imagen (pronounced ee-mah-hen) Awards program was established in 1985 from a suggestion by legendary TV producer Norman Lear to recognize positive portrayals of Latinos in the media. Later, as The Imagen Foundation, it expanded its programs and initiatives to further its mission to serve as a bridge between the Latino community and the entertainment industry in providing access, education, and resources for Latinos in the industry, as well as those seeking careers in entertainment. For more information regarding The Imagen Awards, visit www.imagen.org.

This year’s award ceremony will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2, at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles.

Here are the Imagen nominees in selected categories, with a focus on music.

Best music composition for film or television

Carlos José Alvarez, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Netflix; A Netflix Original Documentary Series / A Rakontur Production)

Tim Davies and Gustavo Santaoalla, Maya and the Three (Netflix; A Netflix Series)

Camilo Lara, Gentefied (Netflix)

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Germaine Franco, Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max; HBO in association with Rip Cord, The District and Hallogram Inc.)

Best music supervision for film or television

Lynn Fainchtein, Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)

Tom MacDougall, Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Javier Nuño & Joe Rodriguez, Acapulco (Apple TV+; Lionsgate Television / 3Pas Studios / The Tannenbaum Company for Apple)

Best feature film

Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

In The Heights (HBO Max; Warner Pictures)

Language Lessons (Shout! Studios / Duplass Brothers Productions)

Spirit Untamed (DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures)

West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios)

Best director – feature film

Jared Bush, Bryon Howard, and Charise Castro Smith, Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Reinaldo Marcus Green, King Richard (HBO Max; Warner Pictures)

Alonso Ruizpalacios, A Cop Movie (Netflix; Una documental de Netflix / Una producción de No Ficción)

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios)

Best actor – feature film

David Alvarez, West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios)

Gael García Bernal, Old (Universal Pictures, Perfect World Pictures, Blinding Edge Pictures, an Night Shyamalan Film)

Eugenio Derbez, CODA (Apple TV+; Vendome Pictures / Pathé in association with Apple)

John Leguizamo, Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Adrian Martinez, iGilbert (Paloma Pictures, Inc/Gravitas Ventures)

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights (HBO Max; Warner Pictures)

Best actress – feature film

Stephanie Beatriz, Encanto (Disney+; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios)

Leslie Grace, In The Heights (HBO Max; Warner Pictures)

Natalie Morales, Language Lessons (Duplass Brothers Productions / Shout! Studios)

Rita Moreno, West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios)

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story (Walt Disney Studios)

Best primetime program – drama

Chicago Fire (NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment)

El Reino (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max; HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and The Reasonable Bunch)

Now & Then (Apple TV+; Bambú Producciones in association with Apple)

Promised Land (ABC; ABC Signature)

Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)

Señorita 89 (Pantaya; Fremantle, Fabula, Pantaya, and StarzPlay)

Best primetime program – comedy

Acapulco (Applet TV+; Lionsgate Television / 3Pas Studios / The Tannenbaum Company for Apple)

Gentefied (Netflix)

Love, Victor (Hulu; 20thTelevision)

Saved by the Bell (Peacock; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Big Wig Productions)

With Love (Prime Video; GloNation and Amazon Studios)

Best primetime program – special or movie

Book of Love (Prime Video; Amazon Studios)

Madres (Prime Video; Blumhouse and Amazon Studios)

The Valet (Hulu; Hulu, Lionsgate, 3Pas Studios)

Torn From Her Arms (Lifetime; OZY Media and Motion Picture Corporation of America for Lifetime)

Best director – television

Antonio Campo, The Staircase (HBO/HBO Max; A HBO Max and Annapurna Television co-production in association with EMI Pop and What’s Up Films)

Linda Yvette Chavez, Gentefied (Netflix; Netflix)

America Ferrera, Gentefied (Netflix; Netflix)

Zetna Fuentes, This Is Us (NBC Network; 20th Television)

Reinaldo Marcus Green, We Own This City (HBO/HBO Max; HBO in association with Blown Deadline Productions and Spartan Productions)

Jorge Gutierrez, Maya and the Three (Netflix; A Netflix Series)

Guillermo Navarro, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+; Apple Studios)

Best actor – drama (television)

Manolo Cardona, Quién Mató a Sara? / Who Killed Sara? (Netflix; Una Producción de Perro Azul/ Netflix)

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix; An A+E Studios Production for Netflix)

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage (HBO/HBO Max; HBO in association with Sheleg, Media Res, Endeavor Content and Filmlance)

Jaden Michael, Colin in Black & White (Netflix; Array for Netflix)

José María Yazpik, Narcos: Mexico (Netflix; Gaumont for Netflix)

Daniel Zovatto, Vandal (Fuse; Exilium, Oscura Film)

Best actress – drama (television)

Morena Baccarin, The Endgame (NBC; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Nicholas Wootton Productions, Jake Coburn Productions, My So-Called Company, Perfect Storm Entertainment)

Rosario Dawson, DMZ (HBO/HBO Max; Warner Television Studios in association with Array Filmworks and Analog for HBO Max)

Ariana Guerra, Madres (Prime Video; Blumhouse and Amazon Studios)

Justina Machado, Switched Before Birth (Lifetime; Big Dreams Entertainment and Swirl for Lifetime)

Rosie Perez, Now & Then (Apple TV+; Bambú Producciones in association with Apple)

Judy Reyes, Torn From Her Arms (Lifetime; OZY Media and Motion Picture Corporation of America)

Christian Serratos, Selena: The Series (Netflix; A Campanario Entertainment Production for Netflix)

Best actor – comedy (television)

Michael Cimino, Love, Victor (Hulu; 20th Television)

Joaquin Cosio, Gentefied (Netflix)

Eugenio Derbez, The Valet (Hulu; Hulu, Lionsgate, 3Pas Studios)

Frankie Rodriguez, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+; Disney Branded Television)

Carlos Santos, Gentefied (Netflix)

Best actress – comedy (television)

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building (Hulu; 20th Television)

Karrie Martin Lachney, Gentefied (Netflix)

Victoria Moroles, Plan B (Hulu; Counterbalance Entertainment, American High, LD Entertainment)

Camila Perez, Acapulco (Apple TV+; Lionsgate Television / 3Pas Studios / The Tannenbaum Company for Apple)

Emeraude Toubia, With Love (Prime Video; GloNation and Amazon Studios)

Here’s a link to the full list of nominees.