Doja Cat, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo & More Receive iHeartRadio Titanium Awards for 1 Billion Spins

SZA and Doja Cat accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More" onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Just nine days after winning a Grammy for their pop smash “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat and SZA are among the latest recipients of iHeartRadio Titanium Awards for reaching 1 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations in 2021.

The earworm won best pop duo/group performance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3.

Olivia Rodrigo, who won three Grammys, including best new artist, also received a Titanium Award for her power pop smash “good 4 u.”

Four other artists received new Titanium Awards: The Weeknd for “Save Your Tears,” Lil Nas X for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for “Stay.”

Four of these five songs were No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. The sole exception is “Kiss Me More,” which peaked at No. 3.

The total audience spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays, delivering total audience impressions — the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming music service.

Artists who received Titanium Awards in 2021 included Ariana Grande for “positions,” Chris Brown and Young Thug for “Go Crazy,” Dua Lipa for “Levitating” and 24Goldn featuring Iann Dior for “Mood.”