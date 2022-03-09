Megan Thee Stallion, Charlie Puth & More to Perform on 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Måneskin are set to perform on the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will air live from The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 22.

The show’s host, LL Cool J, and icon award recipient Jennifer Lopez will also perform on the show. Their performances hadn’t previously been announced, but were widely expected. LL and J.Lo collaborated on a pair of big hits – “All I Have” (No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks in 2003) and “Control Myself” (No. 4 in 2006) — but there’s no word if they’ll perform together here.

Three of these performers are also nominees this year. Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for hip-hop artist of the year; Aldean for country artist of the year; Måneskin for best new pop artist.

Måneskin’s dramatic cover of The Four Seasons’ “Beggin’” made the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Puth’s zesty “Light Switch” is currently in the top 30, and moving up, on that chart.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on March 22 from 8-10 p.m. ET (live) and PT (tape-delayed) on Fox. The event also will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Now in its ninth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2021, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2022.

Justin Bieber is the only artist with two hits nominated for song of the year. He is in contention with “Peaches” (featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon) and “Stay,” his collab with The Kid LAROI.

Executive producers for the iHeartRadio Music Awards are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia.

iHeartRadio listeners have the opportunity to decide winners in nine categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s best fan army, best lyrics, best cover song, best music video, the social star award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year and the first-ever TikTok songwriter of the year and best comeback album. Social voting began on Jan. 27 and will close on March 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Additional categories include label of the year and individual winners for album of the year in nine formats — pop, country, alternative, rock, dance, hip-hop, R&B, Latin and regional Mexican.

For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Tickets are on sale to the general public now at AXS.com.

