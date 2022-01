Justin Bieber Leads 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations 

Justin Bieber photographed on Feb. 20, 2021 at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles. Styling by Karla Welch. Grooming by Brittany Sullivan at Mane Addicts. X karla t-shirt, JW Anderson pants.

Justin Bieber is the only artist with two hits nominated for song of the year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. He is in contention with “Peaches” (featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon) and “Stay,” his collab with The Kid LAROI.

The other nominees for song of the year are Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Doja Cat featuring SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and Ariana Grande’s ”positions.”

If either Adele or Sheeran is announced as the winner when the show is held in March, they’ll become the first two-time winners in this category in the show’s nine-year history. Adele won in 2016 with “Hello.” Sheeran won two years later with “Shape of You.”

The two-hour show is slated to air live from the venerable Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22 (8-10 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed) on Fox. This will be the first time the show has been held at the Shrine since its first two outings, in 2014-15. It will be the third time the show has been televised on Fox in the past four years. The 2020 show, delayed from its customary March time spot to September because of the pandemic, and then held virtually, wasn’t televised.

This year’s event will also be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

The show will feature two new categories this year — TikTok songwriter of the year and best comeback album. Nominees in the latter category are Adele’s 30, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight, Lorde’s Solar Power, Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed, Bleachers’ Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night and ABBA’s Voyage.

Fan voting will determine this year’s winners for best fan army, best lyrics, best cover song, best music video, the social star award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year and the aforementioned new categories, TikTok songwriter of the year and best comeback album.

Social voting begins Thursday (Jan. 27), and will close on March 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

“The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will once again celebrate the great artists and songs we’ve featured on iHeartRadio stations throughout the past year,” Tom Poleman, president and chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement.

“This awards show is less about competition and more about a celebration of the artists and songs that our listeners loved in the past year,” John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeartMedia, added.

Those two executives will serve as executive producers of the show, along with Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia. Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public on Thursday (Jan. 27) at 10:00 a.m. PT at AXS.com

Here are the nominees in key categories.

Song of the year:

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy on Me” – Adele

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave the Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Levitating” – Dua Lipa

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“positions” – Ariana Grande

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Female artist of the year:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male artist of the year:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best duo/group of the year:

AJR

Silk Sonic

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Best collaboration:

“Best Friend”- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best new pop artist:

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

Alternative song of the year:

“All My Favorite Songs” – Weezer featuring AJR

“Follow You” – Imagine Dragons

“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

“my ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

“Shy Away” – twenty one pilots

Alternative artist of the year:

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Best new alternative artist:

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin

WILLOW

Rock song of the year:

“And So It Went” – The Pretty Reckless

“Living the Dream” – Five Finger Death Punch

“Nowhere Generation” – Rise Against

“Wait a Minute My Girl” – Volbeat

“Waiting on a War” – Foo Fighters

Rock artist of the year:

Chevelle

Five Finger Death Punch

Foo Fighters

Mammoth WVH

The Pretty Reckless

Best new rock artist:

All Good Things

Architects

Ayron Jones

Mammoth WVH

Zero 9:36

Country song of the year:

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young & Kane Brown

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Just the Way” – Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

Country artist of the year:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Best new country artist:

Lainey Wilson

Niko Moon

Parker McCollum

Ryan Hurd

Tenille Arts

Dance song of the year:

“BED” – Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta

“Do It to It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish

“Heartbreak Anthem” – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix

“Love Tonight” – Shouse

“You” – Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

Dance artist of the year:

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Regard

Swedish House Mafia

Hip-Hop song of the year:

“Essence” – WizKid featuring Tems

“Time Today” – Moneybagg Yo

“Up” – Cardi B

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop artist of the year:

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Best new hip-hop artist:

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu

R&B song of the year:

“Damage” – H.E.R.

“Good Days” – SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan

R&B artist of the year:

Silk Sonic

Giveon

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Tank

Best new R&B artist:

Chlöe

Giveon

Tone Stith

VanJess

Vedo

Latin song of the year:

“BICHOTA” – KAROL G

“In Da Getto” – J Balvin & Skrillex

“Pepas” – Farruko

“Todo De Ti” – Rauw Alejandro

“Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny

Latin artist of the year:

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Farruko

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

Best new Latin artist:

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Tokischa

Regional Mexican song of the year:

“¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?” – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

“A La Antigüita” – Calibre 50

“Dime Cómo Quieres” – Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar

“La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

“Mi Primer Derrota” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

“Saludos a Mi Ex” – Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Regional Mexican artist of the year:

Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

Best lyrics: *socially voted category

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” – Taylor Swift

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“deja vu” – Olivia Rodrigo

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy on Me” – Adele

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Your Power” – Billie Eilish

Best cover song: *socially voted category

“Fix You” (Coldplay) – Kacey Musgraves

“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello

“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) – Shawn Mendes

“Heather” (Conan Gray) – Tate McRae

“I’m Still Standing” (Elton John) – Demi Lovato

“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) – Lil Nas X

“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) – Miley Cyrus

Best fan army: *socially voted category

#Arianators – Ariana Grande

#Beliebers – Justin Bieber

#BTSARMY – BTS

#Harries – Harry Styles

#Hotties – Megan Thee Stallion

#Limelights – Why Don’t We

#Livies – Olivia Rodrigo

#Louies – Louis Tomlinson

#Rushers – Big Time Rush

#Selenators – Selena Gomez

#Swifties – Taylor Swift

Best music video: *socially voted category

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“Build a B*tch” – Bella Poarch

“Butter” – BTS

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring Sza

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Social star award: *socially voted category

Bella Poarch

Claire Rosinkranz

Jax

JORDY

Tai Verdes

Tayler Holder

Favorite tour photographer: *socially voted category

All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) – Andy Barron

Love on Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM

Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) – Cynthia Parkhurst

What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) – David Bergman

Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) – Elliott Ingham

The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) – PROJECTBLACKBOXX

2021 Tour (Maroon 5) – Travis Schneider

TikTok bop of the year: *socially voted category

“Beggin’” – Måneskin

“good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Just for Me” – PinkPantheress

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Thot Sh*t” – Megan Thee Stallion

“TWINNEM” – Coi Leray

“Up” – Cardi B

“Woman” – Doja Cat

Best comeback album (new category): *socially voted category

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters

Solar Power – Lorde

Star-Crossed – Kacey Musgraves

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night – Bleachers

Voyage – ABBA

TikTok songwriter of the year (new category): *socially voted category

Alexa Chalnick

ASTON

Cassa Jackson

Ellie Dixon

Jax

Lauren Weintraub

Peytan Porter

Sarah Barrios

vaultboy

Additional categories include label of the year and individual winners for album of the year in various genres, including pop, country, alternative, rock, dance, hip-hop, R&B, Latin and regional Mexican. For a full list of categories, visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Producer of the year and songwriter of the year nominees will be announced at a later date.