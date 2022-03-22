Here Are the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards Performers & Special Guests

Olivia Rodrigo accepts the 2022 Woman of the Year award onstage at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards are happening Tuesday night (March 22), and before the stars descend on The Shrine in L.A. for the big event, we’ve got the full list of performers and other special guests.

Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X and more are set to make special appearances throughout the night, in addition to previously announced performers such as Megan Thee Stallion and icon award recipient Jennifer Lopez, though it remains to be seen whether they’ll be taking the stage as performers, presenters or something else entirely.

Rodrigo alone goes into the evening with eight nominations under her belt, including female artist of the year, best new pop artist, and song of the year for “Drivers License.” Meanwhile, Lil Nas X is close behind with six nods, including male artist of the year and song of the year for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Other famous faces to expect at the LL Cool J-hosted awards show include The Kid LAROI, Avril Lavigne, Olympian Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith and The Masked Singer judges Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on FOX beginning at 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT. Check out the list of performers and special guests below.

Performers

LL Cool J

Jennifer Lopez

Megan Thee Stallion

Jason Aldean

John Legend

Charlie Puth

Måneskin

Special Appearances