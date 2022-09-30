Billy Strings, Béla Fleck, Dolly Parton Win Big at 2022 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards: Winners List

Billy Strings was named entertainer of the year for the second year in a row at the 33rd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, which were held Thursday, Sept. 29, at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, N.C. Strings won the IBMA’s new artist of the year award just three years ago.

Strings took home a second award this year for song of the year for recording “Red Daisy.” Jarrod Walker and Christian Ward also won for writing the song.

Béla Fleck took home four awards, more than anyone else — album of the year for My Bluegrass Heart, instrumental recording of the year for “Vertigo” (which features Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Bryan Sutton), instrumental group of the year, and banjo player of the year.

Dolly Parton’s recent recording of the gospel classic “In the Sweet By and By,” featured on the 2021 Country Faith Bluegrass album, won gospel recording of the year and collaborative recording of the year. She won both awards in collaboration with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker and Jerry Salley.

Del McCoury won male vocalist of the year for the second year in a row, and the sixth time overall. Molly Tuttle took female vocalist of the year for the first time. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver won vocal group of the year for the ninth time.

Rick Faris won new artist of the year, an award that has gone to such notables as Nickel Creek, The Grascals, The Infamous Stringdusters, Dailey & Vincent, The SteelDrivers and the aforementioned Billy Strings.

The awards show, hosted by Ronnie Bowman and Dan Tyminski, aired live on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction channel and was livestreamed on IBMA’s Facebook Live. The awards were presented by Yamaha.

Previously announced inductees into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame – multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Norman Blake, broadcast pioneer and recording artist Paul “Moon” Mullins, and singer-songwriter Peter Rowan – were also honored during the show.

Awards were voted on by the professional membership of the non-profit International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA).

Here’s a complete list of recipients of the 2022 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards:

Entertainer of the year: Billy Strings

Song of the year: “Red Daisy,” Billy Strings; written by Jarrod Walker/Christian Ward

Album of the year: My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck

Female vocalist of the year: Molly Tuttle

Male vocalist of the year: Del McCoury

Vocal group of the year: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Instrumental group of the year: Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart

New artist of the year: Rick Faris

Collaborative recording of the year: “In the Sweet By and By,” Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley

Gospel recording of the year: “In the Sweet By and By,” Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley

Instrumental recording of the year: “Vertigo,” Béla Fleck featuring Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Bryan Sutton

Banjo player of the year: Béla Fleck

Bass player of the year: Jason Moore

Resophonic guitar player of the year: Justin Moses

Fiddle player of the year: Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Guitar player of the year: Cody Kilby

Mandolin player of the year: Sierra Hull