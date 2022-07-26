Billy Strings, Sister Sadie & More Nominated for 2022 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards (Full List)

The nominees for the 33rd annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards were announced in a live event at the SiriusXM studios in Nashville on Tuesday (July 26).

Billy Strings, who won entertainer of the year for the first time at the 2021 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, is nominated again in that category this year. He faces Sister Sadie, the 2020 entertainer of the year winner; The Del McCoury Band, which won a record nine times in the category between 1994 and 2004; and two artists that have yet to win the award, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway.

This is the second entertainer of the year nomination for The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys; the first for Tuttle & Golden Highway.

Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart is nominated for album of the year, along with Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass’ Bluegrass Troubadour, Tuttle & Golden Highway’s Crooked Tree, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys’ Never Slow Down and Strings’ Renewal.

Fleck isn’t the only artist whose fame transcends bluegrass to be nominated this year. Dolly Parton is nominated in two categories for “In the Sweet By and By,” a collaboration with Carl Jackson. Vince Gill is nominated for “Honky Tonk Nights,” a collab with The Del McCoury Band. The Oak Ridge Boys are nominated for “He’s Gettin’ Me Ready,” a collab with Darin & Brooke Aldridge.

Results of the balloting will be revealed at the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards on Sept. 29 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, N.C. Awards are voted on by the professional membership of the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), the professional nonprofit association for the bluegrass music industry.

Tickets are now on sale for the 33rd annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, and for all IBMA World of Bluegrass events. Visit worldofbluegrass.org for details.

Here’s the complete list of nominations:

Entertainer of the year

Billy Strings

The Del McCoury Band

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Sister Sadie

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Male vocalist of the year

Greg Blake

Rick Faris

Del McCoury

Danny Paisley

Larry Sparks

Female vocalist of the year

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Sierra Hull

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

Vocal group of the year

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Del McCoury Band

Sister Sadie

Instrumental group of the year

Billy Strings

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart

The Travelin’ McCourys

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

New artist of the year

Rick Faris

Fireside Collective

Laura Orshaw

Jaelee Roberts

Tray Wellington

Song of the year

“Blink of an Eye,” artist: Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass; songwriter: Robert Amos; label: Pinecastle Records; producers: Bobby Lundy/Danny Paisley/Ryan Paisley/Wes Easter

“Deep River,” artist: Rick Faris; songwriter: Rick Faris/Brink Brinkman; label: Dark Shadow Recording; producer: Stephen Mougin

“I’ll Take the Lonesome Every Time,” artist: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver; songwriters: Glen Duncan/Jerry Salley; label: Billy Blue Records; producer: Doyle Lawson

“Red Daisy,” artist: Billy Strings; songwriters: Jarrod Walker/Christian Ward; label: Rounder Records; producers: Jonathan Wilson/Billy Strings

“Riding the Chief,” artist: Chris Jones & The Night Drivers; songwriter: Chris Jones/Thomm Jutz, label: Mountain Home; producer: Chris Jones

Album of the year

Bluegrass Troubadour, artist: Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass; label: Pinecastle Records; producer: Wes Easter

Crooked Tree, artist: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, label: Nonesuch Records, producers: Molly Tuttle/Jerry Douglas

My Bluegrass Heart, artist: Béla Fleck; label: Renew Records; producer: Béla Fleck

Never Slow Down, artist: The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys; label: Smithsonian Folkways, producers: The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys/Dave Maggard

Renewal, artist: Billy Strings; label: Rounder Records; producers: Jonathan Wilson/Billy Strings

Collaborative recording of the year

“Blackbird,” artist: Special Consensus with Amanda Smith, Dale Ann Bradley, Rob Ickes, and Alison Brown; songwriter: J.P. Cormier; label: Compass Records; producer: Alison Brown

“East Bound and Down,” artist: The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys featuring Jason Carter & Bronwyn Keith-Hynes; songwriters: Jerry Reed/Dick Feller; label: Sound Biscuit Productions; producer: The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys/Dave Maggard

“Honky Tonk Nights,” artist: Del McCoury Band featuring Vince Gill; songwriter: Mike O’Reilly; label: McCoury Music; producer: Del McCoury/Ronnie McCoury

“In the Sweet By and By,” artist: Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley; songwriters: S. Fillmore Bennett/Joseph Webster; label: Billy Blue Records; producer: Jerry Salley

“One By One,” artist: Dale Ann Bradley with Danny Paisley; songwriter: Jim Anglin/Jack Anglin/Johnny Wright; label: Pinecastle Records; producer: Dale Ann Bradley

Gospel recording of the year

“A Little More Faith in Jesus,” artist: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver; songwriters: Jerry Cole/Doyle Lawson; label: Billy Blue Records; producer: Doyle Lawson

“He’s Gettin’ Me Ready,” artist: Darin & Brooke Aldridge with The Oak Ridge Boys; songwriter: Jimmy Fortune; label: Billy Blue Records; producers: Darin Aldridge/Mark Fain

“In the End,” artist: Dale Ann Bradley; songwriter: Jill Gilliam; label: Pinecastle Records; producer: Dale Ann Bradley

“In the Sweet By and By,” artist: Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley; songwriters: S. Fillmore Bennett/Joseph Webster; label: Billy Blue Records; producer: Jerry Salley

“See You on the Other Side,” artist: Rick Faris featuring Sam Bush; songwriter: Rick Faris/Rick Lang; label: Dark Shadow Recording; producer: Stephen Mougin

“Traveling the Highway Home,” artist: The Grascals; songwriters: Frankie Bailes/Walter Bailes; label: Mountain Home; producer: The Grascals

Instrumental recording of the year

“EMD,” artist: Scott Vestal – Bluegrass 2022; songwriter: David Grisman; label: Pinecastle Records, producer: Scott Vestal

“Happy Go Lucky,” artist: Doyle Lawson & Alan Bibey; songwriter: Doyle Lawson; label: Billy Blue Records, producer: Doyle Lawson

“Ice Bridges,” artist: Billy Strings; songwriter: William Apostol; label: Rounder Records; producer: Jonathan Wilson/Billy Strings

“Orange Blossom Breakdown,” artist: Mike Compton; songwriter: Bill Monroe; label: Taterbug Records; producer: Mark Howard

“Vertigo,” artist: Béla Fleck featuring Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Bryan Sutton; songwriter: Béla Fleck; label: Renew Records; producer: Béla Fleck

Banjo player of the year

Gena Britt

Bela Fleck

Rob McCoury

Kristin Scott Benson

Scott Vestal

Bass player of the year

Mike Bub

Jason Moore

Missy Raines

Mark Schatz

Vickie Vaughn

Fiddle player of the year

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Deanie Richardson

Resophonic guitar player of the year

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Guitar player of the year

Billy Strings

Trey Hensley

Cody Kilby

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Mandolin player of the year

Alan Bibey

Jesse Brock

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury