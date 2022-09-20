TV Composer Kurt Farquhar to Receive Career Achievement Award at 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Kurt Farquhar, who has scored more primetime television series than any other African American composer over the past three decades, is set to receive the Career Achievement Award at the 13th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) ceremony on Nov. 16 at the Avalon in Hollywood.

Farquhar, who was born in Chicago and now lives in Los Angeles, is a television and film composer, songwriter and producer and founder/CEO of True Music, a music licensing company.

His credits include series such as The History Channel’s mini-series Abraham Lincoln; CBS’ The Neighborhood and The King of Queens; The CW’s Black Lightning; and Girlfriends; and numerous series for the BET network.

“We are so proud to be honoring Kurt,” HMMA executive producer Brent Harvey said in a statement. “He is an incredibly talented composer with a great message. After overcoming homelessness, he became a Hollywood success story. His journey is an inspiration to all.”

Farquhar joins such past HMMA honorees as Kenny Loggins, Smokey Robinson, Diane Warren, Earth, Wind & Fire, Glen Campbell, Dave Mason and film composers John Debney and Christopher Young.

HMMA nominees are chosen in specific genres of music for film, TV and video games including dramatic feature, sci-fi/ fantasy, documentary, and animation. Submissions for this year’s awards are open until Oct. 15.

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards will be held The Avalon, Hollywood, 1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028 on Nov. 16. This marks the first time since 2019 that the event will take place as a live, in-person ceremony, following two years of virtual ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets to attend the ceremony will be available on Oct. 1.

For additional information on the awards, visit HMMawards.com.