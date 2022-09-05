Wizkid & Tems Are Top Winners at 2022 Headies Awards (Full Winners List)

Wizkid and Tems were the top winners at the 15th annual Headies Awards, which were held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Sunday (Sept. 4). This marked the first time the show has been held outside of Nigeria.

Wizkid and Tems collaborated on the international smash “Essence,” which became a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2021 (with an assist by Justin Bieber). “Essence” won song of the year and best R&B single.

In addition to their two joint awards, Wizkid won album of the year for Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition), while Tems won best female artiste and best R&B album for If Orange Was a Place.

Patoranking, Burna Boy, FireBoyDML, Ayra Starr and Bnxn each won two awards.

Patoranking won best recording of the year for “Celebrate Me” and best reggae & dancehall album for Three. Burna Boy took African artiste of the year and best male artiste. FireBoyDML won best Afrobeats single for “Peru” and best music video for “Champion” (featuring D Smoke). Ayra Starr won digital artiste of the year and Headies’ viewers’ choice for “Bloody Samaritan.” Bnxn won the Next rated: award and also shared in the award for best rap single as the featured artist on Ladipoe’s “Feeling.”

Chris Brown won international artiste of the year, beating Bieber, Beyoncé, Drake, Ed Sheeran and Nas. The category is designed for non-African artists or groups with outstanding achievements and impact on Afrobeats.

This year’s awards ceremony introduced three new categories: international artiste of the year, best inspirational single and digital artiste of the year.

Artists appearing at the show included Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, FireBoyDML, Adekunle Gold, Davido, Flavour, Kcee, Buju, Lojay, Goya Menor, Cohbams, 2Baba, Joeboy, Rugier, Olamide and Asake.

The Headies is the top Nigerian/Pan African awards show, celebrating the best in Afrobeats, African music and culture. The awards, originally called the Hip Hop World Awards, was established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

Here’s a complete list of winners:

Best recording of the year:

“Celebrate Me” – Patoranking

Album of the year:

Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid

Song of the year:

“Essence” – Wizkid Feat. Tems

Best female artiste:

Tems

Best male artiste:

Burna Boy

Digital artiste of the year:

Ayra Starr

Best streethop artiste:

Goya Menor & Nektunez – “Amenor Amapiano Remix”

African Artiste of the year:

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

International artiste recognition:

Chris Brown

Best central African artiste of the year:

Innoss’b

Best West African artiste of the year:

Gyakie (Ghana)

Best North African artiste of the year:

Latifa (Tunisia)

Best Southern African artiste of the year:

Focalistic (South Africa)

Best East African artiste of the year:

Diamond Platinumz

Best vocal performance (male):

Oxlade – Ojuju

Best vocal performance (female):

Waje – “Last Time”

Lyricist on the roll:

A-Q – “The Last Cypher”

Best rap single:

“Feeling” – Ladipoe feat. Bnxn

Best music video:

“Champion” (Fireboy DML Feat. D Smoke) Directed by Tg Omori

Best rap album:

Carpe Diem – Olamide

Best reggae & dancehall album:

Three – Patoranking

Producer of the year:

Sarz – “Monalisa” By Lojay & Sarz

Best inspirational single:

“Cultural Praise” – Kcee & Okwesili Eze Group

Songwriter of the year:

Adekunle Gold – “Sinner”

Best R&B single:

“Essence” – Wizkid feat. Tems

Best Afrobeats single

“Peru” – Fireboy DML

Best alternative single:

“Doings” – Flavour

Best alternative album:

Intermission – Ibejii

Special recognition (outstanding impact on the entertainment industry):

Efe Omorogbe

Sunday Are

Bose Ogulu

Special recognition (talent):

D’banj

Headies’ viewer’s choice:

Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan

Next rated:

Bnxn

Best R&B album:

If Orange Was a Place – Tems

Rookie of the year:

Fave

Humanitarian award of the year:

David