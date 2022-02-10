Beyonce vs. Jay-Z at 2022 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: Full List of Nominees

Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Many fans were hoping for a Beyoncé vs. Jay-Z showdown at the 94th annual Academy Awards. It would have been historic — the first time a husband and wife competed in the same category. It didn’t come to pass — Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” from King Richard was nominated for best original song on Feb. 8, but Jay-Z’s “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall missed the cut. But the power pair are competing for best song written and/or recorded for a film at the 2022 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards. The 12th annual GMS Awards nominations were announced on Thursday (Feb. 10).

The Carters are competing with Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, which is also Oscar-nominated, as well as two songs that weren’t even shortlisted (much less nominated) for an Oscar: “My Father’s Daughter” from Flag Day and “Fire in the Sky” from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The GMS Awards will be presented on March 20, one week before the 94th annual Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The GMS Awards will be held midway through the final-round voting period for the Oscars (March 17-22), so a win here could help in Oscar balloting for best original song.

Diane Warren, whose “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days is Oscar-nominated, will receive the Icon Award at the GMS Awards, as previously announced.

Winning a GMS Award is no guarantee of Oscar success. “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7 won the GMS Award last year. It was nominated for an Oscar, but lost to “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah.

The GMS Awards don’t have categories to honor film scorers. Their focus is on music supervision in film, television, documentaries, trailers, advertising, and video games. For more information on the ceremony, visit GMSAwards.com.

The Guild of Music Supervisors is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2010 with the goal of promoting the role of the music supervisor in all forms of media. The guild holds educational and networking events throughout the year, including the annual State of Music in Media Conference.

Here’s the complete list of 2022 GMS Awards nominees.

FILM

Best song written and/or recorded for a film

“Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall — songwriters: Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter; performers: Kid Cudi, Jay-Z; music supervisor: Michelle Silverman

“My Father’s Daughter” from Flag Day — songwriters: Glen Hansard, Eddie Vedder; performers: Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard, Olivia Vedder; music supervisor: Tracy McKnight

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto — songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda; performer: Sebastián Yatra; music supervisor: Tom MacDougall

“Fire in the Sky” from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — songwriters: Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Son Tzu, Rogét Chahayed, Wesley Singerman, Taylor Dexter, Alissia Benveniste; performer: Anderson .Paak; music supervisor: Dave Jordan

“Be Alive” from King Richard — songwriters: Beyoncé, Dixson; performer: Beyoncé; music supervisor: Susan Jacobs

Best music supervision for film budgeted over $25 million

Mary Ramos – Being the Ricardos

Tom MacDougall – Encanto

Michelle Silverman – The Harder They Fall

Linda Cohen – The Tender Bar

Steven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best music supervision for film budgeted under $25 million

Pierre-Marie Dru – Annette

Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Becky Bentham – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

John Houlihan – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Tracy McKnight – Flag Day

Best music supervision for film budgeted under $10 million

Victoria Beard, Sean Mulligan – Blue Bayou

Katie Colley, Sean Mulligan – The Hating Game

Alexandra Eckhardt – Passing

Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s Love

Rob Lowry – The Ultimate Playlist of Noise

Best music supervision for film budgeted under $5 million

Andrea von Foerster – Happily

Jen Malone – Malcolm & Marie

Matthew Hearon-Smith – Red Rocket

Henrik Hawor, Silje Katralen, Goran Obad, Emilie Sørensen – The Worst Person in the World

Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – Zola

TELEVISION

Best music supervision – television drama

Sarah Bridge – The Crown – Season 4

Kevin Edelman – Cruel Summer – Season 1

Jen Ross – Genius: Aretha – Season 3

Liza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1

Iain Cooke – It’s A Sin – Season 1

Best music supervision – television comedy or musical

Jason Alexander, Justin T. Feldman – Dave – Season 2

Matt Biffa – Sex Education – Season 3

Janet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1

Jen Ross – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Season 2

Jonathan McHugh – Blindspotting – Season 1

Best music supervision – reality television

Peter Davis – The Challenge: All Stars – Season 1

Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1

Jason Markey – Fboy Island – Season 1

Jon Ernst – Siesta Key – Season 4

Best music supervision – television movie

Nicki Richards – American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules

Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Mikki Itzigsohn, Willa Yudell – The Voyeurs

Best song written and/or recorded for television

“Look at Us” — songwriters: Mike Aaberg, Joseph Epperson, Lauren Evans, Mounir Ghantous, Tony Ghantous, Goapele K. Mohlbane, Faraji Wright; performers: Goapele (feat. Rexx Life Raj); program: Homeroom; music supervisor: Julie Glaze Houlihan

“F*** The Pain Away” — songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches); performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian; program: Sex Education episodes 302 and 307; music supervisor: Matt Biffa

“Beginning Middle End” — songwriters: Leah Nobel, Quinn Redmond; performer: Leah Nobel; Program: To All the Boys: Always and Forever; music supervisors: Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington

“Change” — songwriters: Ronald Colson, Jeff Gitelman, David Harris, Maxx Moore, Gabriella Wilson; performer: H.E.R.; program: We the People; episode 101 – “Active Citizenship”; music supervisor: Jen Ross

“Anyone” — songwriters: Badriia Ines Bourelly, Dayyon Alexander Drinkard, Demi Lovato, Eyelar Mirzazadeh, Jay Mooncie, Samuel Elliot Roman; performers: cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Skylar Astin); program: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist; episode 209 – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mystery”; music supervisor: Jen Ross

DOCUMENTARIES

Best music supervision for a documentary

Jonathan Hecht – Dear Rider

Tracy McKnight – Rebel Hearts

Maureen Crowe, Janet Billig Rich – Sisters on Track

Gary Welch – The Sparks Brothers

Angela Asistio – Val

Best music supervision in a docuseries

Ian Broucek, Kevin Writer – Amend: The Fight for America

Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: Mr. Saturday Night, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, Jagged, Listening to Kenny G

James Cartwright – The Lady and the Dale

Jon Ernst – Last Chance U: Basketball

Iain Cooke – 1971: The Year Music Changed Everything

TRAILERS

Best music supervision in a trailer

Will Quiney – CODA

Toddrick Spalding – King Richard

Holly Williamson – The Matrix Resurrections

Natalie Wali – Spencer

Gregory Sweeney – Scenes From a Marriage

ADVERTISING

Best music supervision in advertising (synch)

Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”

Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman – Meta – “Skate Nation Ghana”

Jonathan Hecht, Mike Ladman, Brandy Ricker, Sarah Tembeckjian – Reform Alliance – “Technically Illegal”

Jeremy Daw, JT Griffith – Nike – “Together Again”

Josh Marcy, Liz Pfriem – Apple – “Privacy On iPhone – Tracked”

Best music supervision in advertising (original music)

Neil Cleary, Kristen Hosack – Lexus – “Lexus Sparks Campaign”

Jennie Armon, Matt Nelson – YouTube Originals – “Life In A Day 2020: Strangers On The Road”

Kurt Steinke – Venus – “Venus – The Pube Song”

Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty

Foundation – “Rise And Shine”

Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – “Start Up | A Song Made From 45 Years Of Apple Sounds”

VIDEO GAMES

Best music supervision in a video game

Venus Bentley, Steve Schnur – Battlefield 2042

Simon Landry, Greig Newby, Eduardo Vaisman – Far Cry 6

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22

Tony Mesones, Ivan Pavlovich, David Scott – Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract

Glenn Herweijer, Ben Sumner – Life Is Strange: True Colors