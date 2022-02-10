Beyonce vs. Jay-Z at 2022 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: Full List of Nominees

Many fans were hoping for a Beyoncé vs. Jay-Z showdown at the 94th annual Academy Awards. It would have been historic — the first time a husband and wife competed in the same category. It didn’t come to pass — Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” from King Richard was nominated for best original song on Feb. 8, but Jay-Z’s “Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall missed the cut. But the power pair are competing for best song written and/or recorded for a film at the 2022 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards. The 12th annual GMS Awards nominations were announced on Thursday (Feb. 10).
The Carters are competing with Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, which is also Oscar-nominated, as well as two songs that weren’t even shortlisted (much less nominated) for an Oscar: “My Father’s Daughter” from Flag Day and “Fire in the Sky” from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
The GMS Awards will be presented on March 20, one week before the 94th annual Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The GMS Awards will be held midway through the final-round voting period for the Oscars (March 17-22), so a win here could help in Oscar balloting for best original song.
Diane Warren, whose “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days is Oscar-nominated, will receive the Icon Award at the GMS Awards, as previously announced.
Winning a GMS Award is no guarantee of Oscar success. “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7 won the GMS Award last year. It was nominated for an Oscar, but lost to “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah.
The GMS Awards don’t have categories to honor film scorers. Their focus is on music supervision in film, television, documentaries, trailers, advertising, and video games. For more information on the ceremony, visit GMSAwards.com.
The Guild of Music Supervisors is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2010 with the goal of promoting the role of the music supervisor in all forms of media. The guild holds educational and networking events throughout the year, including the annual State of Music in Media Conference.
Here’s the complete list of 2022 GMS Awards nominees.
FILM
Best song written and/or recorded for a film
“Guns Go Bang” from The Harder They Fall — songwriters: Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter; performers: Kid Cudi, Jay-Z; music supervisor: Michelle Silverman
“My Father’s Daughter” from Flag Day — songwriters: Glen Hansard, Eddie Vedder; performers: Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard, Olivia Vedder; music supervisor: Tracy McKnight
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto — songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda; performer: Sebastián Yatra; music supervisor: Tom MacDougall
“Fire in the Sky” from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — songwriters: Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Son Tzu, Rogét Chahayed, Wesley Singerman, Taylor Dexter, Alissia Benveniste; performer: Anderson .Paak; music supervisor: Dave Jordan
“Be Alive” from King Richard — songwriters: Beyoncé, Dixson; performer: Beyoncé; music supervisor: Susan Jacobs
Best music supervision for film budgeted over $25 million
Mary Ramos – Being the Ricardos
Tom MacDougall – Encanto
Michelle Silverman – The Harder They Fall
Linda Cohen – The Tender Bar
Steven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best music supervision for film budgeted under $25 million
Pierre-Marie Dru – Annette
Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Becky Bentham – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
John Houlihan – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Tracy McKnight – Flag Day
Best music supervision for film budgeted under $10 million
Victoria Beard, Sean Mulligan – Blue Bayou
Katie Colley, Sean Mulligan – The Hating Game
Alexandra Eckhardt – Passing
Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s Love
Rob Lowry – The Ultimate Playlist of Noise
Best music supervision for film budgeted under $5 million
Andrea von Foerster – Happily
Jen Malone – Malcolm & Marie
Matthew Hearon-Smith – Red Rocket
Henrik Hawor, Silje Katralen, Goran Obad, Emilie Sørensen – The Worst Person in the World
Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – Zola
TELEVISION
Best music supervision – television drama
Sarah Bridge – The Crown – Season 4
Kevin Edelman – Cruel Summer – Season 1
Jen Ross – Genius: Aretha – Season 3
Liza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1
Iain Cooke – It’s A Sin – Season 1
Best music supervision – television comedy or musical
Jason Alexander, Justin T. Feldman – Dave – Season 2
Matt Biffa – Sex Education – Season 3
Janet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1
Jen Ross – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – Season 2
Jonathan McHugh – Blindspotting – Season 1
Best music supervision – reality television
Peter Davis – The Challenge: All Stars – Season 1
Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1
Jason Markey – Fboy Island – Season 1
Jon Ernst – Siesta Key – Season 4
Best music supervision – television movie
Nicki Richards – American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules
Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Mikki Itzigsohn, Willa Yudell – The Voyeurs
Best song written and/or recorded for television
“Look at Us” — songwriters: Mike Aaberg, Joseph Epperson, Lauren Evans, Mounir Ghantous, Tony Ghantous, Goapele K. Mohlbane, Faraji Wright; performers: Goapele (feat. Rexx Life Raj); program: Homeroom; music supervisor: Julie Glaze Houlihan
“F*** The Pain Away” — songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches); performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian; program: Sex Education episodes 302 and 307; music supervisor: Matt Biffa
“Beginning Middle End” — songwriters: Leah Nobel, Quinn Redmond; performer: Leah Nobel; Program: To All the Boys: Always and Forever; music supervisors: Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington
“Change” — songwriters: Ronald Colson, Jeff Gitelman, David Harris, Maxx Moore, Gabriella Wilson; performer: H.E.R.; program: We the People; episode 101 – “Active Citizenship”; music supervisor: Jen Ross
“Anyone” — songwriters: Badriia Ines Bourelly, Dayyon Alexander Drinkard, Demi Lovato, Eyelar Mirzazadeh, Jay Mooncie, Samuel Elliot Roman; performers: cast of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Skylar Astin); program: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist; episode 209 – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mystery”; music supervisor: Jen Ross
DOCUMENTARIES
Best music supervision for a documentary
Jonathan Hecht – Dear Rider
Tracy McKnight – Rebel Hearts
Maureen Crowe, Janet Billig Rich – Sisters on Track
Gary Welch – The Sparks Brothers
Angela Asistio – Val
Best music supervision in a docuseries
Ian Broucek, Kevin Writer – Amend: The Fight for America
Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: Mr. Saturday Night, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, Jagged, Listening to Kenny G
James Cartwright – The Lady and the Dale
Jon Ernst – Last Chance U: Basketball
Iain Cooke – 1971: The Year Music Changed Everything
TRAILERS
Best music supervision in a trailer
Will Quiney – CODA
Toddrick Spalding – King Richard
Holly Williamson – The Matrix Resurrections
Natalie Wali – Spencer
Gregory Sweeney – Scenes From a Marriage
ADVERTISING
Best music supervision in advertising (synch)
Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”
Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman – Meta – “Skate Nation Ghana”
Jonathan Hecht, Mike Ladman, Brandy Ricker, Sarah Tembeckjian – Reform Alliance – “Technically Illegal”
Jeremy Daw, JT Griffith – Nike – “Together Again”
Josh Marcy, Liz Pfriem – Apple – “Privacy On iPhone – Tracked”
Best music supervision in advertising (original music)
Neil Cleary, Kristen Hosack – Lexus – “Lexus Sparks Campaign”
Jennie Armon, Matt Nelson – YouTube Originals – “Life In A Day 2020: Strangers On The Road”
Kurt Steinke – Venus – “Venus – The Pube Song”
Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty
Foundation – “Rise And Shine”
Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – “Start Up | A Song Made From 45 Years Of Apple Sounds”
VIDEO GAMES
Best music supervision in a video game
Venus Bentley, Steve Schnur – Battlefield 2042
Simon Landry, Greig Newby, Eduardo Vaisman – Far Cry 6
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22
Tony Mesones, Ivan Pavlovich, David Scott – Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract
Glenn Herweijer, Ben Sumner – Life Is Strange: True Colors